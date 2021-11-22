Qantas: December: Australia opens to fully vaccinated international students; Qantas Delhi flight marks the fastest increase in bookings







Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell posted on Twitter on Monday: (Australian) Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from 1 December 2021, skilled migrants, international students, working holidaymakers, temporary family visa holders and visa holders humanitarian workers who are fully vaccinated can enter Australia without exception. Travelers to Australia must comply with quarantine requirements in the state or territory of their arrival and any other state or territory in which they plan to travel. Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP announced today, from December 1: 1. skilled migrants 2. international students 3. holi work https://t.co/0kV1dckaMT – Barry OFarrell AO (@AusHCIndia) 1637548007000 NEW DELHI: Australia from next month will be open to several categories of fully vaccinated international travelers such as students, working holidaymakers and temporary family visa holders. Australian carrier Qantas will connect Delhi with Sydney and Melbourne from December. Australia has approved both Covaxin produced in India and Covishield.Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell posted on Twitter on Monday: (Australian) Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from 1 December 2021, skilled migrants, international students, working holidaymakers, temporary family visa holders and visa holders humanitarian workers who are fully vaccinated can enter Australia without exception. Travelers to Australia must comply with quarantine requirements in the state or territory of their arrival and any other state or territory in which they plan to travel. In a statement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “Australia continues to take further steps to safely reopen to the world, with additional changes to our international border agreements that take effect on December 1, these changes will ensure that we continue to protect the health of Australians while reuniting families and ensuring our economic recovery by opening our border to qualified and student visa holders.

From 1 December 2021, fully vaccinated qualified visa holders can come to Australia without having to apply for a travel exemption. Eligible visa holders include skilled groups and students, as well as humanitarian visa holders, working vacationers and temporary family members, Morrison said.

According to the agreements, travelers must: Be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine; maintain a valid visa for one of the eligible subclasses; provide evidence of their vaccination status and submit a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken within three days of launch.

Travelers to Australia must comply with quarantine requirements in the state or territory of their arrival, and any other state or territory in which they plan to travel.

The return of skilled workers and international students to Australia will further cement our economic recovery, providing the valuable workers our economy needs and supporting our important education sector, the Australian Prime Minister said in a statement.

Qantas has announced that it will launch a brand new international route from Melbourne to Delhi from December 22, 2021, connecting Victoria with the Indian capital with a Qantas-operated flight for the first time in the history of airlines. The new Melbourne-Delhi flight will operate four times a week, throughout the year. Same day connections will also be available from Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra. Flights from Melbourne to Delhi will initially be operated via Adelaide, while flights from Delhi to Melbourne will operate non-stop. This follows the recent announcement of flights from Sydney to Delhi, which start next month. When that route went on sale, Qantas saw the fastest increase in bookings for flights departing from Australia since the airline announced its international resumption plans in August, Qantas said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/december-australia-opens-for-fully-vaccinated-international-students-qantas-delhi-flight-sees-fastest-booking-surge/articleshow/87840589.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos