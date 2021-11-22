Australia’s international border restrictions: what has changed for travel and who can arrive without quarantine | trip

Australia’s international border will be further eased from next week under substantial changes announced by the federal government on Monday.

From 1 December, the travel bubble in Australia will expand and skilled workers, qualified visa holders and international students will be able to arrive without quarantine, subject to certain conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

What is changing about international travel?

From December 1, there will be a significant easing of international travel rules of nations that allow fully vaccinated qualified visa holders to come to Australia without having to apply for a travel exemption.

Foreigners, including working vacationers, temporary and temporary visa holders will be able to enter Australia from next week under changes, with limited conditions.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said travelers would need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, provide proof of their vaccination status and submit a negative PCR test within three days before departure to enter Australia.

Travelers must comply with quarantine requirements in the state or territory of their arrival.

Who will be able to come to Australia?

Overseas students and skilled workers will be able to fly to Australia from 1 December provided they are fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus within three days before the flight. The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said it would be a major milestone for the nations’ economic recovery.

About 200,000 qualified students and visa holders were expected to travel to Australia from now until January, subject to quarantine arrangements in their country of arrival when the changes take effect.

Australia will also reopen its borders to refugees and aid workers under relaxed restrictions.

Morrison said it would be the government’s top priority to provide flights for Afghan visa holders in the early stages. The federal government granted 3,000 initial humanitarian visas when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August.

I have always seen that number as the floor, not the ceiling, he said.

It was an actual conversation I had with many leaders when I was overseas, especially in the UK and Canada. We are all working together on what is a very challenging issue.

Are there any changes in the travel bubble?

Japanese and Korean nationals will join Singapore and New Zeland as safe international travel areas from 1 December provided they are fully vaccinated and receive a negative test for Covid within three days of departure.

of travel bubble operates from November 1, when one-way trip without quarantine resumed from New Zealand to Australia. On Sunday, it was expanded to allow fully vaccinated Singaporeans to arrive.

Under the agreements, tourists from Japan and Korea will be able to travel from their countries of origin without a quarantine, without having to apply for a travel exemption, provided they have a valid visa.

They will have to leave their country, they will also have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status, Andrews said.

They will need to have a suitable visa and have a negative PCR test within three days of their launch.

What about other tourists?

Morrison said high levels of vaccination in Australia allowed him to take the first important step in easing Australia’s border rules, as set out in the national plan. More than 80% of qualified Australians were now fully vaccinated.

Japan, Korea and Singapore are all very important tourism markets for Australia. I make those decisions in the national interest above all others, he said.

As circumstances change, it is time to ask [governments] to go back, for which the national plan was drawn up.

It will be a step-by-step approach to welcoming tourists from other nations, including Europe, which had once again become the epicenter of the virus.

Morrison said from now until the end of the year the government will look carefully at extending free travel.

Fully vaccinated Australians, permanent residents and their immediate family members have been able to return home since 1 November.