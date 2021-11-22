Coyote ‘still free’ after biting 2 people in North York park, says city

The city of Toronto is warning residents to avoid a park in North Yorkpark after two people were attacked and bitten by a coyote on Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, the city said the attacks took place in Bayview Village Park, which is located on Bayview Avenue, north of Sheppard AvenueEast.

Toronto police told the CBC they received numerous reports around 1pm that a coyote had been seen in the area.

In a Twitter post Sunday night, police said an “aggressive” coyote had attacked an unknown number of people.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT:

Bayview Village Park

– reported a coyote in the park area, is aggressive and has attacked citizens

– police officers

– @TOAnimalService o / s – investigator

– Be careful and please stay away from the park area# GO2244664

^ al –@TPSOoperations

Medical personnel went to the scene to support the police but did not transport anyone to the hospital with injuries.

“The Toronto Animal Services and the Toronto Police Emergency Services Task Force have been in the area all day today working diligently to catch the coyote and will resume their efforts tomorrow,” the city said.

“The coyote is still free and the city advises area residents to stay away from the park and be careful in neighboring areas.”

The city said it is abnormal for a coyote to bite a man and they generally pose no threat to the public.

However, it is not the first time a coyote has acted aggressively in the city this year.

In July, a 10-year-old girl in Scarborough was chased by a coyote while walking her dog. The dog was injured after attempting to fight the animal. That same month, a six-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote in Oshawa.

In BC earlier this year, the provincial ministry responsible for wildlife said it would set traps in Vancouver’s largest park to remove and euthanize up to 35 coyotes after a series of attacks on humans.

There have been 45 cases of people being bitten or bitten in Stanley Park since last December.