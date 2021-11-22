Immigrants frozen to death on Belarus-Poland borderExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

We now want to address the ongoing crisis along the border between Poland and Belarus. This is where thousands of migrants, many from the Middle East, stumble as they try to enter Poland and the European Union. Polish authorities have taken increasingly harsh measures to stop migrants from entering, even firing water cannons at them last week. Poland accuses Belarus of creating crisis by encouraging migrants to travel to the border. While waiting in low temperatures, the migrants had stayed in makeshift camps on the Belarusian side. But just a few days ago, Belarusian officials cleared the camps, relocating the migrants to a nearby processing center. Some of the travelers have begun to return to their countries of origin, while others still hope to reach Western Europe.

Now, authorities on both sides have made it difficult for journalists and aid workers to contact migrants, so trying to assess their conditions has also been difficult. So we called on the president of the Polish Center for International Aid, Wojciech Wilk, to hear what he has seen and heard and to hear what his organization has tried to do to help. And he is with us from Warsaw as he has just completed a trip to the border. Mr. Wilk, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

WOJCIECH WILK: Thank you very much for having me.

MARTIN: So what can you tell us about the situation at the border? Specifically, what are the conditions to which people are exposed or in which they are trying to survive?

WILK: Temperatures are close to freezing point. It is usually no warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. Temperatures drop to freezing point overnight and we expect the snow to come next week. So this is definitely not a situation where anyone, including immigrants, can camp in the open. Conditions are increasingly difficult and are increasingly life threatening because there are cases of people dying from hypothermia. Hypothermia is the reason no. 1 for immigrants to be admitted to hospitals on the Polish side.

MARTIN: So I would ask you about that. Who are some of the people you are meeting? And are they families traveling together? Are they – are there women and children in the group? Are they mostly single men?

WILK: It’s – the vast majority are groups of young people, sometimes with several wives and in sporadic individual cases of children. Main – the largest number of immigrants on the border with Poland from Belarus are actually Iraqis originally from northern Iraq, from Iraqi Kurdistan, who have bought tickets to Belarus through, you know, commas. inverted, travel agencies. And they paid considerable sums of money to fly to Belarus to get close to the Polish border because they were lured by a false promise that it is only 600 kilometers, ie about 400 miles, away from Germany. So some of the immigrants hope to walk, to walk, all the way to the German border. But in the frozen rain, in the conditions before the winter of Poland, it is – A, it is not possible, B, it is directly life-threatening.

MARTIN: I understand that by the time you meet people, they are in awkward shape and probably not ready for a lot of talking, you know, what is going on with them. But do they have any sense of what happened to them? I mean, do they know they are being used in some way as political hostages? Or – I’m just trying to figure out, how, what do they mean by what’s going on here?

WILK: For us, talking, direct conversation with immigrants, is not very easy because the vast majority of them do not speak English. And – well – and they do not speak Polish, so communication is difficult. But I have a feeling that foreigners who are grouped on the border with Belarus, they are becoming more and more frustrated with the way they are treated by the Belarusian authorities. And what is my concern is that as the situation – as the border situation worsens and the snow will come in, there may be groups of people who may want to do this last desperate run across the forest border, trying to reach Germany before winter begins. And I’m afraid that if that happens, there could be a lot of urgent calls with people wandering in the swamps, suffering from hypothermia and other ailments. But, you know, I hope I’m wrong. I hope that, if possible, people will be allowed to evacuate voluntarily to their countries of origin, because except – I mean, no one can survive an open winter now.

MARTIN: It was Wojciech Wilk, president of the Polish Center for International Aid. We arrived in Warsaw. Mr. Wilk, thank you very much for talking to us and sharing your knowledge today.

WILK: Thank you for having me.

