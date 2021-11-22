The “Good Life Film” applauded, known at International Film Festivals





of The good movie of life is the touching roof, felt from the heart of Good Life Film Project, who saw 531 amateur filmmakers from 33 countries share their creative interpretations of LG Life is good message. A part of the LG 2021 Life is good The project focused on the diversity of peoples, cultures and nature of the world, while communicating humanity and the hope that unites us all. Weaving together many of the stunning submissions sent, director Jackson Tisi and LG collaborated to create a visually beautiful and exciting 20-minute work of art. The award-winning February generated considerable online interest with over 240 million impressions and more than 77 million total views of related social media posts. “Being known by the respected community of the Jackson International Film Festival is something we never expected or imagined,” he said. Lee Jung-suk, head of LG Global Marketing Center. “Jackson is a master and was extremely effective in conveying the message Life is good through the voices of the leaders of tomorrow. “LG thanks Jackson for his unparalleled leadership and for helping us create such an inspiring story.” of The good movie of life is available to view at LG Global channel on YouTube AND Instagram . About LG Electronics Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies, Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions combined for global sales over $ 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products, ranging from TVs, home appliances, air conditioners, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium brands LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ are names of known worldwide. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news. circle Jackson Tisi At the age of 25, Jackson Tisi has made a name for himself as a young director. Jackson’s work includes music videos, commercials and documentaries. His short films and music videos have won numerous awards, including selections of Vimeo Staff, Atlantic Selects and numerous nominations at film festivals. His film, LEON, awarded him the gold medal at the Young Directors Award in Cannes, France last year. He was also admitted to the Young Guns final class by One Club for Creativity. He is currently working on the development of longer projects. SOURCE LG Electronics

