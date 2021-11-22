Australia will welcome students, vaccinated foreign workers





Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers to return without quarantine soon when the country further eases pandemic restrictions next week

CANBERRA, Australia – The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated international students and skilled workers to return without quarantine soon when the country further relaxes pandemic restrictions next week. From December 1, students, skilled workers and holiday travelers will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without having to seek exemptions from a travel ban, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone on our way back, it is a major milestone for what Australians have been able to achieve and enable us to do, Morrison said. The government expects 200,000 arrivals in both categories by January, he said. Vaccinated citizens of Japan and South Korea will also be allowed to enter without a quarantine, as well as persons with humanitarian visas. But the government has not yet decided when general tourists will be allowed to return. “I think Australians are very keen to see us take this step-by-step approach,” Morrison said. They have gone through a lot and sacrificed a lot to ensure that we can open safely so that we can stay safe open, he added. While vaccinated travelers will be able to arrive without quarantine in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states, parts of the country with the lowest vaccination rates still impose pandemic restrictions on state routes. After a turbulent and shaky start, the spread of vaccines in Australia has increased the pace. More than 85% of the population aged 16 and over is now fully vaccinated. Australia first reopened its border to quarantined travelers on November 1 after 20 months of some of the most draconian pandemic restrictions adopted by any democratic country. Arrivals were initially restricted to Australian citizens and permanent residents. The first flights in an Australia-Singapore quarantine travel bubble began on Sunday. Some Australian farmers have left fruits and vegetables to rot in the fields because they lacked those who provide the seasonal workforce of collectors. Backpackers were some of the highest-paying visitors to Australia, spending A $ 3.2 billion ($ 2.3 billion) a year before the pandemic. They also made up a significant portion of the seasonal workforce, Business Group Australia chief executive John Hart said in a statement. Universities Australia chief executive Catrina Jackson said her sector lost $ 1.8 billion ($ 1.3 billion) last year because international students were shut out. We have 130,000 students waiting to return to this country. They have been so patient and so determined. They have been studying online for almost two years now, Jackson told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Some of them are still one year away from graduation. It’s really time to put them back in place so they can finish their degree and move on with their lives, Jackson said.

