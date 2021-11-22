Poland: Belarus views the use of Afghan migrants as border hostages

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) The leader of Poland warned on Sunday against more possible pressure from migrants on the European Union border with Belarus, this time coming from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, after talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on ways to resolve the very difficult situation on the EU members’ border with Belarus. He was on a one-day tour of meetings with the prime ministers of EU member states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which have also been hit by immigrant pressure.

All leaders stressed the need to act together and said the border crisis created by Belarus has strengthened their co-operation.

The EU says the new rise in migrants to its eastern borders has been orchestrated by the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus following its crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protesters. He calls the move “a hybrid attack” on the entire 27-nation bloc. Belarus denies the charge.

The Polish Border Guard said on Sunday that it prevented an illegal entry by force by about 100 highly aggressive foreigners on Saturday, who had been brought to the fenced border near the village of Czeremcha by Belarusian forces.

Morawiecki said he expected immigrant pressure on Poland and the EU to continue, but now from another region, claiming he had knowledge of the diplomatic contacts Belarus and Russia had with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

“There is a threat of an even more difficult scenario,” said Morawiecki. “There will likely be an attempt to use the crisis in Afghanistan as a new act in the migration crisis, exploiting the West’s remorse over its disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

In the Latvian capital, Riga, Morawiecki said that “only the complete withdrawal of migrants and steps to reduce the escalation can lead again to any kind of constructive scenario with Lukashenko.

Earlier in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Morawiecki said Poland was ready to contribute financially to returning home flights to migrants who have been stranded in the wet border forest for weeks. He said Warsaw was also ready to close all border crossings with Belarus to increase economic pressure on the Lukashenko regime. The Polish road crossing near Kuznica was closed last week.

Lithuania Simonyte stressed that the EU should coordinate all further actions against Belarus with the countries at the forefront of these attacks Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The European Commission has now taken over technical talks with Minsk. “It is very important not to take decisions that will not allow the situation to be resolved,” Simonyte told reporters, warning against any particular Poland-Belarus discussion.

Poland is pushing migrants, saying it is protecting the border for all of Europe and NATO. She has received words of support from the EU, NATO and the US

Some migrants have died in forests bordering the border. Others have given up hope of reaching Europe and returned by plane to their home countries last week.

Poland’s Tatar community in the eastern village of Bohoniki on Sunday held a third funeral for an immigrant, burying a 37-year-old Yemeni man, Mustafa Mouhamad Murshid al-Raimi, who was found Sept. 19 in a hypothermic forest.

The EU commission on Sunday dropped further charges against Lukashenko.

In the crisis, Lukashenko behaved like an unlicensed tour operator selling expensive travel packages to the EU, only to have them collapse upon arrival, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. Families and children were deceived and seduced into a tragedy that meant a lot of suffering,

The Polish Border Guard says it has registered over 34,000 illegal crossing attempts in Poland this year, including over 17,000 in October and over 6,000 in November so far. Germany has registered several thousand who have arrived in its territory from Belarus.

___

Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Jari Tanner in Tallinn and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.