Sudan’s military leaders reinstate ousted prime minister

CAIRO (AP) Sudan’s ousted prime minister signed an agreement with the military on Sunday that will reinstate him in office, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as a form of betrayal.

The agreement, announced in a ceremony broadcast live on Sudan state television, envisions an independent technocratic cabinet to be led by Abdullah Hamdok until elections are held. It remains unclear how much power the government will have. It will still remain under military supervision.

It also remains unclear whether any political parties or pro-democracy groups have signed the agreement.

The deal expects the military to release government officials and politicians arrested since the October 25 coup.

The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism.

The signing of this agreement opens the door enough to address all the challenges of the transition period, Hamdok said, speaking at the signing ceremony.

The Sudanese have taken to the streets en masse since the military took power, which overturned the country’s fragile transition to democracy. The deal comes just days after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by direct fire during anti-coup demonstrations. Hamdok has been under house arrest by military leaders for weeks.

The agreement also stipulates that an investigation will be conducted to identify those responsible for killing and injuring civilians and troops who disrupted the protests after the coup.

Hamdok thanked Sudan’s regional and global friends who helped reach the agreement, but he did not mention the countries.

The 14-clause agreement also stressed that power should be handed over to an elected civilian government after the end of the transitional period.

“By signing this declaration, we can lay a real foundation for the transition period,” said Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the country’s top military leader. We want to establish a real partnership with all national forces so that we can eventually build institutions that can take us forward.

The Sudanese Association of Professionals, a group that played a key role in the uprising against Bashir, voiced strong opposition to the deal, accusing Hamdok of political suicide.

This agreement only concerns its signatories and is an unfair attempt to give legitimacy to the latest coup and the military council, the group wrote on Twitter shortly after the agreement was signed.

Some Western countries welcomed the deal, noting the challenges ahead. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was encouraged by the reports and urged all parties for further talks and to redouble efforts to complete key transition tasks on a civilian-led path to democracy in Sudan. He also called on security forces to refrain from excessive force against peaceful protesters.

Previously, the Forces for the Proclamation of Freedom and Change, an umbrella of many political parties and pro-democracy groups, opposed any agreement with the military.

In a statement Sunday, the group reiterated its opposition to any new political partnership with the military, insisting that the perpetrators of the coup should be brought to justice.

“We are not worried about any deal with this brutal junta and we are using all peaceful and creative methods to bring it down,” the statement said.

The largest political party allegedly involved in the deal, the Umma Party, had also issued a statement hinting that it had not signed it.

Cameron Hudson, a former U.S. State Department official and Sudan expert at the Center for the Atlantic Council in Africa, said the agreement allows generals to retain much of their control and avoid responsibility for the coup and the death of dozens of protesters.

This is an agreement between elites that largely seems to prioritize their preservation over road demands, he said.

Thousands took to the streets of the capital Khartoum on Sunday, shortly before the signing ceremony, to denounce the coup and demand an immediate transfer of power to civilians. Protesters waved the Sudanese flag and chanted Power for the people! The army is part of their barracks. Activists have circulated videos on social media showing tear gas being fired at protesters.

Also earlier, military and government officials who spoke about the deal on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information said the UN, US and others had played a crucial role in drafting the deal.

The United States, its allies, and the United Nations have condemned the use of excessive force against protesters against the coup.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Integrated Transition in Sudan, or UNITAMS, welcomed the agreement and called on both sides to urgently address outstanding issues to end the political transition in a comprehensive manner, respecting human rights and the rule of law. of law.