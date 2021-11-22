Connect with us

Covid News Live: Austria Enters Nationwide Blockade, Australia Eases International Border Restrictions | World news

01:50

Australia to allow vaccinated visa holders to enter, not tourists

Sarah Martin

Sarah Martin

Once closed since the beginning of last year, a number of international visa holders will be able to access travel without exception to Australia from 1 December, but there is still no decision for tourists.

Travel exemptions will no longer be required for fully vaccinated qualified visa holders, including students, skilled workers and those on humanitarian visas, work and family vacations for the first time since the closure of borders in early 2020.

A travel bubble that works for Singapore will also extend to Japan and South Korea, allowing quarantine travel for these citizens, including tourists, who undergo a negative Covid test before departure.

Government figures show there are around 235,000 visa holders who would be free to travel to Australia under eased restrictions, including 162,000 international students.

Read the full story here.











01:16

1000 flights between Australia and New Zealand are canceled

Air New Zealand has canceled about 1000 flights between them New Zeland AND Australia, citing continued border insecurity between the two countries.

The announcement will thwart the plans of some New Zealanders and Australians who had hoped to reunite for Christmas.

The airline said about 20,000 customers will be affected. Canceled flights fall from now until the end of December – while the airline’s flight schedule beyond that time remains in effect, it is unclear whether more flights can be canceled on the line.

This will be particularly difficult news for families and friends hoping to arrive over Christmas … But our hands are tied until border restrictions are eased and we get further clarity from the New Zealand Government, said the client chief and sales officer Leanne Geraghty in a written statement.

The trans-Tasman bubble, which allowed quarantine travel between the two countries, closed in July in response to a Covid explosion in Australia. It has remained closed since New Zealand began trying to contain its blast in August.

Updated











01:04

Samantha Lock is back with you to give a summary of all the latest Covid titles.

Regional inequality in the treatment of Covid has become even more pronounced in recent weeks as Europe introduces more blockages and nations in Asia and the Pacific ease restrictions.

Austria has entered its fourth national blockade for Covid today, making it the first Western European country to re-measure this fall in the face of growing coronavirus infections.

The average daily deaths in the country have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in the hard-hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. The blockade will last at least 10 days, but could go up to 20, officials said.

The government will also make vaccinations mandatory starting February 1. About 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

For a long time, maybe too long, I and others thought it should be possible to persuade people in Austria, to persuade them to be vaccinated voluntarily, said Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Australia will welcome international students and workers qualified for travel without exception to the country from next week, in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hailed a major milestone in returning the country to normalcy.

  • South Korea schools will resume full lessons in person for the first time since the pandemic began on Monday.
  • German politicians are debating to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for citizens in light of rising infections and low vaccination rates.
  • Germany reports 30,643 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, reports the Robert Koch Institute.
  • of US chief medical adviser to governments Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that time is running out to prevent a dangerous new rise in Covid-19 infections from defeating next holiday season.
  • England The main testing and tracking service is still spending more than $ 1 million a day on private consultants, official figures show weeks after lawmakers hailed it as a fascinating waste of taxpayer money that is failing to lower Covid infection levels.
  • IN ukCovid-boosting training is likely to be offered to all adults eventually, with the Joint Independent Committee on Vaccination and Immunization already considering the issue, the health secretary suggested.
  • some Pacific countries there will be less than a quarter of adults vaccinated by the end of the year, with estimates that Papua New Guinea will need five years to vaccinate just one-third of its population, hurting economic recovery and threatening heavy loss of life throughout the region.
  • New Zeland It will soon open up much more freedom as the country is approaching 90% of vaccinated adults, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing it will move to a new traffic light framework of defense against Covid on December 3rd.
  • of Delta the variant was first discovered a year ago and is now dominant across the globe. Scientists are worried that a new species could replace it.
  • Violence erupted in demonstrations in Belgium AND Netherlands over the weekend, as Covid-19’s toughest restrictions on curbing the resurgent pandemic led to angry protests in several European countries.
  • of US Navy Corps has the worst vaccination record among U.S. military branches, Reuters reports, with thousands of active staff assigned to miss a Nov. 28 deadline for staff to be fully vaccinated.
  • of World Health Organization said he is very concerned about a new wave of European infection.
  • of French the government has warned that Covid is spreading at lightning speed. The seven-day average of new cases in France reached 17,153 on Saturday, an increase of 81%.

