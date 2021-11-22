Covid News Live: Austria Enters Nationwide Blockade, Australia Eases International Border Restrictions | World news

























01:50 Australia to allow vaccinated visa holders to enter, not tourists Once closed since the beginning of last year, a number of international visa holders will be able to access travel without exception to Australia from 1 December, but there is still no decision for tourists. Travel exemptions will no longer be required for fully vaccinated qualified visa holders, including students, skilled workers and those on humanitarian visas, work and family vacations for the first time since the closure of borders in early 2020. A travel bubble that works for Singapore will also extend to Japan and South Korea, allowing quarantine travel for these citizens, including tourists, who undergo a negative Covid test before departure. Government figures show there are around 235,000 visa holders who would be free to travel to Australia under eased restrictions, including 162,000 international students. Read the full story here.





















01:16 1000 flights between Australia and New Zealand are canceled Air New Zealand has canceled about 1000 flights between them New Zeland AND Australia, citing continued border insecurity between the two countries. The announcement will thwart the plans of some New Zealanders and Australians who had hoped to reunite for Christmas. The airline said about 20,000 customers will be affected. Canceled flights fall from now until the end of December – while the airline’s flight schedule beyond that time remains in effect, it is unclear whether more flights can be canceled on the line. This will be particularly difficult news for families and friends hoping to arrive over Christmas … But our hands are tied until border restrictions are eased and we get further clarity from the New Zealand Government, said the client chief and sales officer Leanne Geraghty in a written statement. The trans-Tasman bubble, which allowed quarantine travel between the two countries, closed in July in response to a Covid explosion in Australia. It has remained closed since New Zealand began trying to contain its blast in August.





















