Indian infrastructure companies use global debt to finance projects

A growing number of infrastructure companies in India are seeking to increase debt in international markets for project financing as foreign investors find greater comfort with Indian issuers across sectors and ratings.

Companies are raising money for capital expenditures and refinancing loans taken out by domestic lenders and replacing them with longer-term debt. IRB Infrastructure, GMRs Hyderabad Airport and Delhi International Airport and JSW Hydro Energy are among the companies that have benefited the market with project financing bonds this year.

This year, the big focus for us has been on project financing bonds. We have done some of them, where structurally, we have now started to receive financing of Indian projects, given the fact that outside the public sector banks, there are no specialized institutions for financing projects in the market. So we took them to the global investor base, “said Rahul Chawla, co-director of investment banking coverage at Deutsche Bank.

Chawla noted that the trend is still evolving, but presents a great opportunity for Indian companies.

Given the size and scope that is available, it is still in its infancy, but especially when looking at the green energy sector, market acceptance is now in place. So project companies at a very early stage may not be able to use if they do not get the proper rating, but when you enter the double Bs, the risk-return exchange required by the investor and issuer begins to take place bigger. balanced, ”said Chawla.

The activity is mainly on the renewable side at the moment, but if it is the road sector or other assets related to infrastructure, I think we are ready for the market to be open for this industry as well. In terms, for investment-level issuers, which are scarce at the moment, it can also be set at 10 years, but I think seven years now is something the market is not ashamed to accept and give, ”Chawla said.

The $ 561 million Continuum Green Energys bond offer and the $ 334 million Acme bond sale were some of the debt financing agreements for the project from the renewables sector this year.

To be sure, although 2021 has been a good year for Indian issuers in the offshore debt capital markets, the market has slowed significantly in the last quarter of the year due to global macroeconomic concerns.

The Evergrande episode in China and the close talks of the US Fed have implied that the high-level market has seen a major slowdown recently. While there are some deals in place, we expect these to start only in early 2022 once secondary market yields calm down and investors feel comfortable again betting on high-yield offers from emerging markets, including India “, a Mumbai – based investment, said the banker on condition of anonymity.

