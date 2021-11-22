New Zealand decides to ease restrictions on Covid and end blockades from December | New Zeland





New Zealand will adopt a new coronavirus lifestyle system from December 3, ending severe coronavirus measures and allowing businesses to operate in its largest city, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said. New Zealand could not defeat an outbreak of the highly infectious Auckland-based Covid-19 Delta variant, forcing Ardern to abandon its well-known elimination strategy and move to an endemic virus treatment system. The country’s largest city, Auckland, has been in isolation for more than 90 days. Delta is here, Ardern said Monday. I know there will be some who may have some anxiety about these changes, but I can assure you that we will continue to operate in the careful and cautious way that has served us so well that we are rapidly approaching the next stage. in our response to Covid. gives more freedom. The number one thing any New Zealand can do to prepare for the new system is get vaccinated, she said. Under the new rules, most freedoms will be available to those who are vaccinated including visits to restaurants, bars, hairdressers and gyms, even at the highest alert levels. The system is expected to end blockages and schools will remain open. For the unvaccinated, however, the changes will bring about a growing divide, those without a vaccination permit will face restrictions on collection sizes and will not be able to enter most hospitality businesses at higher alert levels. Vaccine mandates will affect about 40% of the total workforce. According to the Ministry of Health, 91% of qualified New Zealanders (those aged 12 and over) have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 83% are fully vaccinated. The ministry uses data from those who deal with health services, which is a slight underestimation of New Zealand’s population, so true rates are likely to be a few percentage points behind this. According to NZ Statistics population data, 76% of the total population, including children, have received at least one dose and 69% have been fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates for qualified Mori, the country’s indigenous people, lag far behind the rest of the population, currently at 79% first doses and 64% fully vaccinated. Experts have raised persistent concerns that with the outbreak spreading, Mori and Pacific populations will bear the brunt. In the new traffic light system, the regions will be placed in a red, orange or green environment depending on the level of exposure to Covid-19 and the degree of vaccination. Auckland will start with the red. New Zealand enforced some of the toughest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations that have helped limit the spread of Covid-19 so far and have helped the economy recover faster than many of its peers. The country has so far reported about 7,000 cases in total and 39 deaths. Its international borders still remain closed to the rest of the world.

