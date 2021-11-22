Sask. family holds inter-provincial poster campaign for Mackenzie Lee Trottier, missing for 11 months

The Trottier family last saw their daughter Mackenzie 11 months ago. On Sunday, they gathered along with about 80 other people at Saskatoon City Hall to distribute posters to be placed around the city and echo their calls for information that could help bring Mackenzie to house.

Mackenzie, then 22 years old, left her family home on December 21, 2020. Only when she did not show up at Christmas did her family get upset. Since then, they have not stopped looking.

Sunday’s rally was meant to remind the town and province that their daughter is still missing and they want her back.

“She has been away from us for 8,040 hours, 335 days,” said Paul, Mackenzie’s father in front of a crowd of supporters wearing winter jackets, gloves and some holding posters or signs.

“We miss her smile, her sense of humor, her company and the gentle spirit she shares with us freely, but most importantly, we miss a part of our family.”

Trottier urged everyone to remember the missing people in Saskatchewan, about 133 people according to the Saskatchewan Police Chiefs Association.

She had a wonderful voice, I would love to hear her voice again and sing with her again. – Paul Trottier, father of Mackenzie

Mackenzie was the eldest of three children. Her sisters, Sadie, 19, and Laurenne, 16, said it was good to see the number of people show up to support the family, but it is bitter.

“It’s still a sad day, but it’s good to see people supporting us,” said Sadie.

They remember Mackenzie as the one with the “best sense of humor” who would laugh at her joke, even if no one else did.

Laurenne, left, and Sadie Trottier remember their sister as a humorist, intelligent, animal lover, and hope this poster campaign can help bring her home. (Dayne Patterson / CBC News)

“And she loved animals, I think we had 20: chameleons, snakes, rats, over 10 dogs, a cat, a turtle,” they said, listing the zoo together and then laughing. “If she ever saw a stroller, she would bring it to our house,” Laurenne said.

Sadie said her favorite memory of her lost sister is putting on a trash bag and getting a spontaneous haircut from her sister with “bits falling to the ground,” she laughed.

Some of Sadie’s friends brought their signs to the event to show support.

“I knew her sister Mackenzie, she was a beautiful, funny, loving girl. A great friend, a great sister. This is devastating to everyone,” said Makayla Sowers, one of Sadie’s close friends.

“I am watching my best friend and her family being destroyed every day by this situation. I have no words because no one should go through this experience.”

Macey Taylor, left, Makayla Sowers, center left, Avery Gardner, center right and Jade Assie show their support for the Trottier family. (Dayne Patterson / CBC News)

On Sunday, Paul asked those present to hang posters throughout the city, which were being distributed at the event. Organizers prepared a map to make sure the posters reached all over Saskatoon.

He said this continued support is something they “have been blessed with from the beginning”.

“Seeing all these people here on a cold morning is extremely warm for our family,” Paul said.

Paul Trottier said his family will continue to search for their missing daughter, Mackenzie Lee Trottier. (Dayne Patterson / CBC News)

The search for Mackenzie has also expanded across borders, with similar events across Saskatchewan and Alberta and posters set up in provinces including British Columbia and Ontario, said Camilla Trottier, Mackenzie’s aunt.

Paul said reports of missing persons tend to be localized, but thinks a broader search is more effective.

The family posted a $ 20,000 reward for information leading to her return earlier in 2021, which is expected to increase due to a recent donation.

“She had a great voice, I would love to hear her voice again and sing with her again,” he said.

“Someone there knows something, and we just want that information back to the police so we can bring our daughter home.”