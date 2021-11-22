In a video call, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympics officials she was safe





Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has disappeared from the public eye, told Olympic leaders on Sunday that all is well. Questions about the athlete’s well-being and whereabouts in recent weeks have become another point of political tension between the US and China over human rights concerns. Peng, 35, told her experience for sexual assault, allegedly by former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, on Chinese social media site Weibo on November 2. The post was removed by the government and its account deleted not long after. A global protest demanding proof of Peng’s safety came in the days that followed. On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee said its president, Thomas Bach, conducted a 30-minute video conference call with Peng, along with two other Olympic officials. Peng thanked the committee for their concern and assured them she was at her home in Beijing. She also said she would like her privacy. “I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing well, which was our main concern,” said IOC Athletes Commission chairwoman Emma Terho. said in a statement. “She seemed relaxed. I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time convenient to her, which she definitely appreciated.” Government officials, professional tennis groups and human rights groups had expressed concern about its location and safety. Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives sent a letter Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang on Friday calling for evidence of Peng’s well-being and an investigation into her allegations. On Saturday, the Women’s Tennis Association and Wimbledon also said they were working behind the scenes to establish the safety of the missing star. Other big tennis names appeared on social media to raise awareness, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Gjokovic. China’s state news service CGTN published a copy of an email allegedly sent by Peng to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon. The copy of the email says she was safe and at home in Beijing. Simon questioned the authenticity of the message. “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her,” Simon said in a. declaration Wednesday. “Peng Shuai showed extraordinary courage in describing an accusation of sexual assault against a former senior official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable evidence that she is safe.” Peng Shuai appeared at the opening ceremony of a final of the teen tennis match in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photojournalist Cui Meng caught him on stage. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy – Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021 Another media organization run by China, e Global Times, posted numerous videos of Peng Sunday, with her participating in a youth tennis match in Beijing in one video and sitting down to dinner with her coach and friends in another. But Simon also has doubts about the video evidence. “While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take action on her own, without coercion or outside interference,” Simon said. said in a statement Sunday. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

