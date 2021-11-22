Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek ‘hegemony’





Beijing’s territorial claims to the sea clash with those of several Southeast Asian countries and have raised alarms from Washington to Tokyo.

But Xi said China would never seek hegemony nor take advantage of its size to force smaller countries and work with ASEAN to eliminate “interference”.

“China was, is and will always be a good neighbor, good friend and good partner of ASEAN,” Chinese state media quoted Xi as saying.

China’s assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea has put it against members of ASEAN, Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also claim parts.

The Philippines on Thursday condemned the actions of three Chinese Coast Guard ships that it said blocked and used water cannons on supply ships headed towards an atoll occupied by the Philippines at sea. The United States on Friday called China’s actions “dangerous, provocative and unjustified” and warned that an armed attack on Philippine ships would call for U.S. mutual defense commitments. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said at the summit hosted by Xi that he “hates” the quarrel and said the rule of law was the only way out of the dispute. He referred to a 2016 international arbitration award, which found that China’s maritime claim to the sea had no legal basis. “This does not bode well for relations between our nations,” said Duterte, who will step down next year and has been criticized in the past for failing to condemn China’s conduct in the disputed waters. ASEAN group Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar has no shows Xi told the summit that China and ASEAN had “removed the gloom of the Cold War” – when the region was ravaged by superpower competition and conflicts like the Vietnam War – and had maintained regional stability together. China often criticizes the United States for “Cold War thinking” when Washington engages its regional allies to counter Beijing’s growing military and economic influence. US President Joe Biden joined ASEAN leaders for a virtual summit in October and pledged greater engagement with the region. The summit was held without a representative from Myanmar, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday. The reason for the non-participation was not immediately clear and a Myanmar military government spokesman did not respond to calls for comment. ASEAN ousted Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has led a bloody crackdown on dissent since taking power on February 1, from virtual summits last month for his failure to intervene in the implementation of a agreed peace plan, in an unprecedented exception for the bloc. Myanmar refused to send new representatives and blamed ASEAN for departing from its principle of non-interference and succumbing to Western pressure. China lobbied for Min to attend the summit, according to diplomatic sources.

