International students at the FMCC credited $ 1.2 million in expenses, the report says

JOHNSTOWN – The Fulton-Montgomery Community College Trust Board recently received a report showing that international college students contributed about $ 1.2 million to local economic activity during the fall of 2020, but the board did not receive any new updates on prospects. the sale of dormitory halls was once intended to assist them in their accommodation.

FMCC President Greg Truckenmiller told the FMCC board it is now affiliated with Hudson Valley Community College for 9th and 10th place among colleges in the 20th Congressional District for International Students, with these colleges making up eight best in descending order: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, UAlbany, Skidmore, Union, Empire State, St. Rose, Siena and Albany Pharmacy College.

Truckenmiller said last week was “International Education Week” and according to NAFSA: The International Educators Association’s economic tool for calculating the economic impact of foreign students studying in the US, international students at the FMCC supported the existence of 6 jobs in region through their spending of $ 1.2 million on things like education, general living costs, transportation, housing, food and health insurance.

“For, I do not know how many years, we continue to be one of the best schools of international education in the Capital District and in the 20th District of Congress,” Truckenmiller said. “I am proud of the fact that, for such a small institution, we continue to have a strong international record.”

Truckenmiller did not include the exact number of international students enrolled in the FMCC that contributed to the estimated fall 2020 spending, but noted in a presentation to the board that, “Nationally enrolled enrollments were significantly declining nationwide.”

In April, when the nonprofit arm of the college, the Fulmont College Association (FCA) sought court approval to sell the Campus View Student Housing complex and its three dormitories, located on 4.5 acres on the 142nd District Highway , Truckenmiller had estimated the total number of international students at the FMCC had dropped to 47 for the spring 2021 semester amid a sharp drop in occupancy rates for dormitory halls.

The declining occupancy rate was listed as one of the reasons the FCA needed to sell the dormitories, which were built using a $ 11.3 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2010, costing them FCA an annual payment of $ 770,000 for debt service. he could no longer afford to pay without occupying the dormitories.

“For the 2017-18 school year, the property had a occupancy rate of 78.3%, which decreased to 58.2% for the 2018-19 school year, and then dropped to 48.8% for the 2019 school year -2020 “, it is said in FCA. court application for permission to sell the property. “Since the school year 2015-16, the College has marked a total decline in students

housing occupancy of 53.5%. During this time period, the College has seen a corresponding drop in enrollment of 35%.

The decline in international enrollment represented a major reversal of fortune for the FMCC, which in 2016 had the highest concentration of international student enrollment among all New York State community colleges with 5.8% of total enrollment, reaching a level high of about 160 students. Under former FMCC President Dustin Swanger, the school and its nonprofit corporations had proposed building a $ 12 million “Global Village” on 145 acres owned by the FMCC Foundation on Bendicks Corner Road. In 2017 Swanger declared dead the Global Village concept amid new student visa restrictions imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

According to the US State Department, the number of F-1 student visas fell from 471,728 in 2016, the last year of President Obama’s administration, to 393,573 in 2017 and then to 362,929 F-1 student visas issued in 2018 under Trump. F-1 visa numbers 2018 show a total annual decline of 281,304 F-1 visas from Obama’s peak year, when there were 644,233 F-1 visas issued in 2015.

The FCA’s attempt to sell dormitory halls in April to Amsterdam-based Dan Vann Properties LLC for $ 1.1 million was challenged in court by Teresa Monroe, of Albany law firm Monroe, representing two clients of Bianca Alicea of ​​Amsterdam. a nursing student at FMCC. since 2017 and local rental property owner William Petrosino from Amsterdam.

The court challenged the alleged fraud and argued that the FCA real estate broker Pyramid Brokerage Company of Albany had not traded the property properly and that the only undisclosed real estate agent for the deal was behind the chairman of the FMCC Board , Michael Sampone and that the numerous listing service Pyramid claimed to have used to trade the property does not seem to actually exist.

Following litigation, the FCA withdrew the claim for the sale of the properties.

Truckenmiller, who is also chairman of the FCA board of directors, told the FMCC board in September that the FCA had worked with officials at the USDA and the New York State Attorney General’s Office to obtain prior approval for a plan. marketing for properties that would meet the nonprofit organization’s obligation to stakeholders, which include FMCC faculty, staff, administration, and students. He said the FCA was staying with Brokerage Pyramid to sell the property and that it was resold for sale this time for its estimated value of $ 1.8 million.

“The list is straightforward and will be there for about 30 days,” Truckenmiller told the FMCC board of trustees at its September meeting.

But as of Sunday evening, the 74,740-square-foot Campus View Apartments remain listed for sale at www.pyramidbrokerage.com.

Truckenmiller did not mention dormitories during his reporting to administrators last week.