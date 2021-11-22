The Taliban give some rights to women, but that could all be a political strategyExBulletin

Leila Fadel talks to TRT World correspondent Soraya Lennie about the latest developments in Afghanistan on the right of girls and women to return to school.

LEILA FADEL, PRIVATE:

In recent weeks, the Taliban in Afghanistan have allowed some teenage girls to return to high school in several provinces of the country. But what remains unclear is whether the Taliban are really committed to allowing women and girls to work and go to school under their leadership or whether they are appeasing the international community in order to access the necessary funds in a country where many are facing famine. We are now joined from Kabul by Soraya Lennie. She is the correspondent of the Turkish state broadcaster TRT World. Welcome.

SORAYA LENNIE: Thank you for having me.

FADEL: Tell us what is going on with this and if it marks a change in Taliban policy.

LENI: So I think first, it’s not necessarily a change in politics. I think there is a reason why it has lasted so long. The girls have returned to school in several schools in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh, Kunduz, Ghor in the north of the country, Herat, also, in the West.

FADEL: Why then the delay?

LENI: Two issues. It is a dual strategy. Number one, I think, you know, this delay in girls’ education has – is a kind of red herring, I think. As for the Taliban’s achievement of making the international community focus almost exclusively on women’s education and women’s rights, you know, there are also serious questions about other laws, like the death penalty. And I think the second issue is international aid, because it has been clear for a while that the Taliban always aimed to resume girls’ secondary education. But I think they have used it as a tactic to show compromise and there will be less hesitation about getting that international help.

FADEL: It feels like women are often used as hostages in conflict and diplomacy. One of the pretexts of the war in Afghanistan by the US and its allies was the alleged concerns for women’s rights. And now women’s freedoms are ostensibly being used as a bargaining chip for access to the necessary funds. What do women think of being used, in essence, as political pioneers here?

LENI: I think this is a wonderful question, and it’s something that if you talk to women, I know, from all walks of life, very critical of the foreign role here over the last 20 years, but also how they are fit into this narrative. So did women benefit, or were they being used to justify a war that, you know, made some people, you know, American contractors, foreign contractors, even people in aid organizations, Afghan politicians – made them extremely rich? When you talk to women, especially those who, you know, were not from the elite sector of society in Kabul, who really benefited from 20 years of, you know, the occupation or the money that came. Most women in the country have not benefited to that degree. So I think there is an outcry from many women that their place in their society has been used to justify a lot of things that have happened, which have not necessarily brought benefits to them to the extent that people think.

FADEL: Soraya, how safe are girls, teenagers who go back to school or back to work – how safe do they feel about their role in public life?

LENI: We know in the past that there have been bombs that have targeted schools. And, of course, you know, that was done by the Taliban, but it was also done by ISIS. There is another security issue beyond all this – is that, you know, there are women I have met who are in horrific situations of domestic violence, sexual assault. Who are you complaining about? Because they do not believe they can turn to the Taliban. So I think there are a lot of women in incredibly challenging and difficult situations now that they are facing, really finding that they do not have good choices.

FADEL: There are no good choices. Wow. You talked about a number of issues. I am thinking of one of your reports on the hopelessness of students who were survivors of the 2016 suicide attacks at American University. And in that case, the Taliban have offered condolences, but not to the families of the victims, to the families of the suicide bombers. What does this say about this leadership?

LENI: You know, because – especially for people who, you know, have survived these traumatic events, bombings and killings and killed your loved ones, there is deep-seated anger and resentment. There is something missing in this story over the last few months where there has been no reconciliation process. There were none of these.

FADEL: The Taliban are now the government, and so they are facing international pressure. But there is also pressure from a growing insurgency by ISIS-K, a branch of the extremist group ISIS in Afghanistan. And you have been in Kabul for almost two months in a row now. What is the situation there?

LENI: You know, originally people were – you know, even if they hated the Taliban, they said, well, you know, at least there is no war. At least there is peace. Well, unfortunately, we are seeing more and more bombs explode. And most of them are not, you know, massive death toll attacks. It’s just, you know, creating this widespread fear situation.

FADEL: You describe so many different challenges to Taliban governance. I mean, how stable is this situation for leadership?

LENI: Yes, this is what everyone is talking about, and everyone has a different view of it. But it is really common to hear people say, oh, it will not last more than six months. They have no money. There is a security issue. However, I do not think the Taliban can be brought down, because of course, there are also people within the Taliban leadership who are pragmatic enough to understand all these points and to understand longevity, they need more than just help. in the short term.

FADEL: This is Soraya Lennie, TRT World correspondent. Thank you so much for talking to us today.

LENI: Thank you.

