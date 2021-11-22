International
China’s Interpol nominee meets international opposition, fueling fears of dissidents
China is defending the candidacy of a senior public security official for Interpol The Executive Committee faces growing criticism from foreign politicians and human rights groups, who fear his election could jeopardize thousands of Chinese political dissidents abroad.
The official, Hu Binchen, is one of three candidates for two countries as Asia delegates to the 13-member committee, which sets policy and direction for Interpol and oversees the work of its general secretariat.
Interpol, the 194-member international police network, checks a number of databases that gather information shared between forces to take action against terrorists and fugitive criminals, including fingerprints, DNA and identification data. facial. It also operates a red notification system, requests to locate and temporarily arrest an individual awaiting extradition.
Fifty politicians from 20 countries, including Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., And Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., As well as lawmakers from the UK, Australia and the European Parliament, wrote to their governments last Monday urging them to oppose Hussein’s election.
Hus’s election would give the green light to the Chinese government to continue abusing Interpol and put tens of thousands of Hong Kong, Uighur, Tibetan, Taiwanese and Chinese dissidents living abroad at even greater risk.
cards, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China, an international group of lawmakers, cited the arrest of a Uighur activist, Idris Hasan, by Moroccan authorities in July following a deleted red Interpol notification requested by China.
At the time of writing, Hasan could still face extradition to the PRC, where he is likely to be the victim of arbitrary detention and torture, politicians said, using the initials for the People’s Republic of China.
China has long been accused of abusing Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority group historically living in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in March that Beijing continued to commit genocide and crimes against humanity against the group.
China denies all allegations of abuse in Xinjiang.
China has defended the election bid from Hu, who is deputy director general of the Ministry of Public Security’s international cooperation department.
China’s nomination of suitable candidates for the Interpol Executive Committee is a specific measure to actively support the goals of organizations to fight terrorism, transnational crime and make the world safer as a member of the organization, and to contribute positive in international police cooperation. Foreign Ministry spokesman told NBC News.
said in a statement Interpol that no member state could exercise political influence over it and that it had provided a neutral platform for the police to work directly with their counterparts, even between countries that do not have diplomatic relations.
No individual member of the Executive Committee has any involvement or influence in the decision-making process to publish or cancel a Red Notice, he added.
The two candidates Hu faces are from Singapore and India when elections are held on a country-by-country basis, with one vote Tuesday through Thursday in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
Interpol has been led by a former Chinese Ministry of Public Security official. Meng Hongwei was the president of the organization when he disappeared on a trip to China from France in 2018. He was later sentenced to 13 years on bribery charges in President Xi Jinpings’ anti-corruption campaign.
In a separate public call, dozens of Chinese, Uighur, Hong Kong and Taiwanese activists and dissidents in exile also signed an open letter opposing the Hus election.
The letter mentioned the detention of Hasans and the case of Dolkun Isa, president of the Uyghur World Congress, who was also the subject of a red notice until Interpol removed him in 2018.
He said Hus’s candidacy further highlights long-standing concerns about using China’s leadership positions to gain influence over the organization, which in the past has damaged its reputation and reportedly threatened its political neutrality.
Ted Hui, a former Hong Kong MP who signed the letter, said through Signal Messenger from Australia that Hus’s offer was a serious and immediate threat to all dissidents in the world, not just the Chinese.
What I can see is that authoritarian governments are joining hands to silence all disagreements. Giving the Chinese authority more influence over Interpol will give it more real power in pursuing disputes, said Hui, who fled Hong Kong last year after being arrested for interrupting legislative meetings.
