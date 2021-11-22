Australian borders will open to 200,000 visa holders, including qualified immigrants and international students





Fully vaccinated qualified visa holders may come Australia without having to apply for a travel exemption from 1 December. The movement opens the door for tourists, backpackers, skilled migrants and international students to fly during the summer. Japanese and Korean citizens who have been hit with two blows can also visit Australia from the same date without having to be quarantined, the prime minister Scott Morrison announced today. An airplane takes off from an Australian rural airport. (AFR) Anyone hoping to visit Australia should be fully vaccinated and return a negative PCR test within three days of departure for Australia. Due to different rules in each state and territory, only New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory will allow passengers to fly without quarantine. Australia’s safe travel bubble with Singapore opened yesterday. Morrison said the return of skilled workers and students to Australia is “a major milestone”. He also claimed that Australians could look forward to Christmas and the holiday season in a way that “few around the world can”. Earlier, speaking to Today, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said reopening the borders to 200,000 visa holders would be a real boost to Australia’s economy. Employers have complained about labor shortages in a number of sectors after Australia shut down the world for 18 months when the pandemic began in early 2020. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the return of skilled workers and international students to Australia would further boost Australia’s economic recovery. (9News) Yesterday, Australia passed the 85 per cent double vaccination target for adults over the age of 16, triggering the final phase of its reopening strategy. According to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, international education contributed $ 37.6 billion to the Australian economy in 2019. The latest favorite victim of writing the Australian retail crisis

