



TThe 2021 Emission Gap Report shows that new national climate promises, combined with other mitigation measures, put the world on track for a global temperature rise of 2.7C by the end of the century. This is far above the objectives of the Paris climate agreement and would lead to catastrophic changes in the Earth’s climate. To keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, the aspirational goal of the Paris Agreement, the world must halve annual greenhouse gas emissions over the next eight years.

If implemented effectively, the promises of zero net emissions could limit heating to 2.2C, closer to the target under 2C of the Paris Agreement. However, many national climate plans are delaying action until after 2030. Reducing methane emissions from the fossil fuel, waste and agriculture sectors could help close the emissions gap and reduce heat in the short term, the report said.

Climate change is no longer a problem in the future. It is a problem now, said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP (United Nations Environment Program). To have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5C, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions: eight years to make plans, set policies, implement them, and finally accomplish cuts. The clock is ticking loudly.

As COP26 delegates conclude the talks, we can expect an acceleration of climate action across the real economy: at the system level, in countries, across industries and within organizations. However, the net zero commitments made are surpassing the formation of supply chains, market mechanisms, financing models and other solutions and structures needed to smooth the world’s decarbonization path. For businesses, these conditions will create opportunities to innovate and lead coordinated action by industry peers, value chain partners, equity providers, and policymakers. They also pose the added risk that commodity prices will rise globally.

To have any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, the world has eight years to remove the extra 28 gigawatts of CO2 equivalent (GtCO2e) from annual emissions, above and beyond what is promised in updated NDCs and commitments. other by 2030. To put this number in perspective, carbon dioxide emissions alone are expected to reach 33 gigatonnes by 2021. Taking into account all other greenhouse gases, annual emissions are close to 60 GtCO2e. So, to have a chance to reach the 1.5C target, we need to halve greenhouse gas emissions. For target 2C, the additional need is lower: a decline in annual emissions of 13 GtCO2e by 2030.

The net zero commitments received at COP26 came from all stakeholders, governments, financial institutions, companies, multilateral organizations and others who need to participate if systemic problems are to be resolved. For example, switching to clean transport would require customers to seek service, shipping companies to invest in zero-emission ships, fuel manufacturers to produce more of those fuels, and banks to provide capital for these efforts. And when these activities are coordinated, they change the whole operational context for companies.

COP26 also saw new commitments from groups such as the Glasgow Net Zero Financial Alliance (GFANZ). In many cases, net zero commitments are ahead of the plans of various global companies to meet them. Relatively few businesses still have to make clear and detailed plans on how they will reach net zero. This should be where leaders focus now; investors and regulators expect them to do so. UK Treasury Chancellor Rishi Sunak reiterated at COP26 that the Treasury would require UK listed companies to issue zero net plans by 2023. It is only a matter of time before regulators and supervisors elsewhere pursue this. example.

Financial institutions have been at the forefront of moving towards net zero and they continued to lead in COP26. GFANZ brought together more than 450 institutions, representing $ 130 trillion in financial assets (40 percent of the global total), which promised to align their portfolios with net zero targets. Various analysts expect the zero-net transition would require $ 150 trillion in capital spending, two-thirds of which in emerging economies. While there is a justifiable debate about what the GFANZ pact might mean in terms of capital investment and perhaps much more capital will be needed, the commitment shows that capital has begun to take shape.

Distributing enough capital fast enough to reach net zero is now the challenge. At the system level, the focus should be on scaling up markets and institutions that can channel money towards decarbonisation and adaptation. This includes the escalation of voluntary carbon markets, the restructuring of multilateral development banks, the platforms of developing countries, and the creation of futures markets for green goods.

Extreme weather will not be the only climate-related threat to supply chains in the coming years. As demand grows for low-emission materials, such as green steel, production capacity may not expand fast enough to keep pace, at least in the near term.

Companies will want to prepare now for tightening supplies and increasing pressure on their costs. Some businesses are closing purchase contracts for commodities such as green steel. It may also be possible to bridge the price gap between conventional materials and zero-emission substitutes, although this would require trading skills that few companies outside the financial sector now possess.

For manufacturers of steel, cement and other materials, the growing demand for zero-emission goods poses an opportunity, which can only be met if they decarbonize their installed asset base. Doing this will take considerable capital as well as technology and time.

Further heating will have physical consequences and the heating is expected to continue. The Sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Report concluded that further changes to Earth systems are closed, no matter how much warming occurs. Moreover, numerous attempts at climate modeling based on the promises of COP26 suggest that continuous heating will raise temperatures to more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The physical dangers posed by climate change have significant humanitarian impacts. For example, in the scenario-based analysis for the Sustainability Race, a campaign led by the UN High Level Climate Champions, in a scenario where 1.5C warming occurs by 2030, almost half the world’s population may be exposed to a climatic hazard related to heat stress, drought, flood or water stress. And compared to high-income countries, lower-income countries like Pakistan have larger portions of the population likely to be exposed to at least one climate risk.

A recent study on the country climate risk profile ranked Pakistan among the most vulnerable countries in terms of rising average temperatures and the resulting social and economic losses.

Pakistan faces rising average temperatures significantly above the global average with a potential rise of 1.3C-4.9C by 2090 on a 1986-2005 basis, the study said, noting that Pakistan faced some of the highest levels of disaster risk in world ranked. 18 out of 191 countries according to the Inform 2020 Risk Index

Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate in the world. Between 1998 and 2018, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, the country is estimated to have lost nearly 10,000 lives from climate-related disasters and suffered losses amounting to about $ 4 billion from 152 extreme weather events in that period. Analysts have estimated Pakistani climate migrants over the past decade at around 30 million people.

Despite any debate over whether COP26 was a success, the overall direction for the countries and businesses has been decided. The momentum has shifted to net zero, offering businesses a new principle of organization.

Switching to net zero will be tricky. The best leaders they can hope for is that he will be relatively orderly, rather than being followed by sudden and unexpected changes.

Therefore, bold leadership will help navigate the transition. Leaders will need to remove the noise and articulate a direction for the future, backed by a detailed plan to get there.

Pakistan has had short-term strategies to tackle issues like climate change. Every government requires a policy or project that can be implemented within its mandate. But it would not work in the case of the environment. It requires a policy based on a long-term vision to address these issues.

In addition to water stress and melting glaciers, there is a moving monsoon, which is directly affecting the country’s agricultural production already in difficulty. Pakistan is a country with many threats in terms of vulnerability to climate change. It needs to do much more to protect the environment and local communities from the ravages of climate change.

Pakistan has recently launched an Eco-System Restoration Fund to support nature-based solutions to climate change and facilitate the transition to resilient environmental initiatives that cover afforestation and biodiversity conservation. Pakistan has officially started the process of creating a National Adaptation Plan to build climate change resilience. All these efforts should be given the highest national priority with the ownership of all key actors. The time to act is now.

The writer is a staff member