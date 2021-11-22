International
Why riots have erupted as Europe faces a massive rise in Covid-19
Protesters in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. This has led to a reversal of restrictions that had been slowly eased as people prepared for the Christmas season, sparking street anger amid new mask mandates and tightening vaccination rules.
Where have violent protests taken place in Europe?
Fresh restrictions have been restored across European countries, which has seen a steady increase in Covid-19 cases since mid-September, just at a time when the continent was preparing to emerge from the shadows of the pandemic and embrace a more normalcy. big. .
The Netherlands, where protesters have were agitated and clashed with police in cities like The Hague and Rotterdam, had imposed a partial three-week blockade in mid-November after witnessing a record increase in cases. Bars and restaurants have imposed restrictions on their opening hours, while spectators have again been banned from sporting events.
Unruly protests were also reported in the Belgian capital Brussels, where tens of thousands of people took part in a march against anti-Covid measures. Reports say protesters are demanding a reinstatement of the Covid permit system, which bans unvaccinated people from entering restaurants and bars and other public spaces, even though mask rules have been tightened.
Large protests have also taken place in Austria, Croatia and Italy for the return of the Covid curb. Austrians have taken to the streets after the government announced a new national blockade and said it plans to make vaccines mandatory for everyone starting in February 2022, the first European country to bring a legal requirement to vaccinate its population. . Austria is also going through a 20-day nationwide blockade.
What is the situation with Covid-19 in Europe?
The World Health Organization (WHO) had said in early November that Europe was again “at the epicenter” of the Covid pandemic and that the continent could see another half a million deaths before next summer unless urgent action was taken.
“Covid-19 has once again become the number one cause of death in our region,” the BBC quoted him as saying WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge as he says. He added that to fight the new growth, the stress once again has to be on vaccinating as many people as possible, getting back into wearing masks and using Covid cards.
The continent has so far seen more than 71.5 million cases and close to 1.4 million deaths from Covid. European countries cumulatively registered 7.95 million new cases in the month to November 20, while the total number of cases increased in the month to October 20 was 4.53 million.
According to Our World In Data, the continent recorded 100,000 more deaths in the month to November 20, compared to 70,000 deaths the month before.
What lies behind the rise of Covid cases across Europe?
Dr Kluge said the arrival of the winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant – first reported in India in late 2020 – were behind the rapid rise in cases across Europe. Reports say the Delta variant has been found to be up to three times more contagious than the original type and is also associated with immunity, meaning that even vaccinated people can catch the disease again, although they mostly show only mild symptoms. or remain asymptomatic.
Experts seeking to explain the new wave of cases in Europe are also investigative factors as well weakening of immunity from vaccines and facilitating precautionary measures for social camouflage and distancing. The effectiveness of vaccines used in Europe is also under scanning amid the introduction of booster vaccines by countries.
One report also suggested that the fact that European countries had introduced stricter restrictions than many other jurisdictions could mean that the increase in cases is due to fewer unvaccinated people who were exposed to the virus in the first place who began to contract the disease while things opened up. .
But the slow pace of vaccinations and the reluctance of some people to choose a vaccine are being seen as the main factor behind Covid growth.
Reports said in early November that while about 80 percent of qualified people in Spain had received both Covid vaccines, the percentage was about 66 percent in Germany and still lower in Russia – where only 32 percent of people had been vaccinated. fully vaccinated by October 2021 – and some Eastern European countries.
Dr Kluge, therefore, called on countries to step up their vaccination efforts and reintroduce basic precautions to control the increase in cases.
Read all the latest news, latest news and coronavirus news here. Follow us Facebook, Tweet AND telegram.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/explainers/explained-why-riots-have-broken-out-as-europe-grapples-with-massive-covid-19-surge-4473530.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]