Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will leave COVID zero, Air New Zealand cancels 1000 flights to Australia





New Zealand will end a three-and-a-half-month blockade in Auckland next month after adopting a new coronavirus control strategy, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand said that the country will receive a new strategy for COVID from 2 December. She had planned to implement the new system when the vaccination rate in the country reaches 90 percent. Quarantine rules for international arrivals will remain in force, but this may change next year.

She had planned to implement the new system when the vaccination rate in the country reaches 90 percent Quarantine rules for international arrivals will remain in force, but this may change next year Ms Ardern said that from 23:59 on December 2, New Zealand would adopt a new COVID-19 response aimed at containing the virus, rather than trying to eliminate it completely. “The hard truth is that Delta is here and is not leaving,” she said. “While no country has been able to completely eliminate Delta, New Zealand is better positioned than most to handle it.” Ms. Ardern’s response to the coronavirus so far has been aimed at zero COVID, with strict blockages, rigorous contact tracking and strict border controls. While it has resulted in just 40 deaths in a population of 5 million, pressure has been raised to end a blockade in Auckland set in mid-August when Delta was first discovered. Ms Ardern, who marked the changes last month, had originally planned to implement the new system when the vaccination rate in the country reached 90 per cent. Jacinda Ardern gives up the COVID-zero dream New Zealand’s elimination strategy led to Jacinda Ardern’s big election victory last year, so is the prime minister taking a massive risk? Read more But it set the opening date on December 2nd even though the level is currently around 83 percent. Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield said he was pleased with what constitutes the biggest COVID-19 policy renewal since the pandemic began. “We are going to this next stage, in the best possible position,” he said. “We have a controlled outbreak, we are going in the summer and we have high and rising vaccination rates.” Under the new three-level traffic light system, green has almost no virus control, while red means businesses can stay open, but customers need to be vaccinated and respect social distance. “The main difference between the two systems is that vaccination permits will soon be required in places like bars, gyms and restaurants,” Ms Ardern said. She said Auckland would initially be placed under the red placement and officials were still deciding how to classify the other areas. Auckland is currently isolated from the rest of New Zealand, with roadblocks to be removed on December 15th. Strict quarantine rules for international arrivals will remain in force, but Ms Ardern has vowed to ease them early next year. Air New Zealand cancels 1000 flights Air New Zealand said it had canceled more than 1,000 flights to Australia by the end of the year due to border insecurity. The airline said its hands were tied up to ease border restrictions. ( Supplied: Michael Wilden ) New Zealand ended its quarantine trip with Australia in August after the Delta eruption and has kept its borders tightly closed. “This is going to be particularly difficult news for families and friends hoping to arrive over Christmas,” said Leanne Geraghty, chief customer and sales officer at Air New Zealand. “Our hands are tied until the border restrictions are eased and we get further clarity from the New Zealand government.” AFP

