The search continues for Mackenzie Trottier, 11 months after the woman from Saskatoon disappeared

Mackenzie Lee Trottiers family and friends continue their relentless search for him, almost a year after the Saskatoon woman disappeared.

Family, friends and other supporters gathered in downtown Saskatoon for him Find Mackenzie Trottier Sunday rally.

Her father, Paul Trottier, has counted the days and hours since the family last saw Mackenzie: 335 days or 8,040 hours.

Lots of family and friends gathered on Sunday, holding up poster signs or wearing shirts for Mackenzie. Her father says seeing community support means the world to her.

“To see all these people here on a cold morning is extremely warm for our family, knowing that we have that kind of support is really spectacular.”

said Paul Trottier.

Mackenzie, 23, was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, leaving her home on the 300 block of Trent Crescent in Saskatoon.

Her family has never stopped looking since then.

Mackenzies sisters Sadie and Laurenne Trottier say the family has supported each other throughout Mackenzie’s absence. They told reporters Sunday that they are still looking for the good in life and should have hope.

The family is praying for her to be found as the constant waiting is unbearable.

They said knowing that people, including foreigners, care and have joined the search means they are not alone.

“Support from everywhere, almost the whole world, is kind of crazy to see how many people care and want to help someone they have never known and a family they have never known,” Sadie said.

Paul says there have been a number of tips, but none have achieved anything at this point.

















He said the family will not stop searching for or spreading the word in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

Paul admits his daughter would probably be a little embarrassed to see all the support, but would also feel honored, a sense of community and belonging as well as love.

He recalled some of his favorite memories of Mackenzie, like when she sang outside.

She had a great voice and I know I’m a dad, but she really had a great voice. I would love to hear her voice again and would love to sing with her again in the wilderness, Paul told reporters.

If we don’t make him aware, he really goes under the radar. I think it is very important for all of us to remember that there are people who are missing and people who disappear regularly, Paul said.

In our case, Mackenzie is gone, 11 months have passed. Sometimes we forget. We are flooded with information and it is really important that we constantly remember that someone is actually missing from our family, he added.

Paul said the family checks regularly at the police station, if not every week at least once every two weeks.

Someone there knows something, and we just want that information back to the police so we can bring our daughter home, Paul said.

A rally was also held in downtown Calgary and Edmonton on Sunday.

Supporters gather in front of Calgary City Hall on Sunday for the Find Mackenize rally.

A group gathers in Edmonton to raise awareness of Saskatoon’s missing woman, MacKenzie Trottier.

Paul adds that there is also a cash reward of over $ 20,000 for anyone who has information leading to Mackenzie’s safe return.

Anyone with information on Mackenzie can contact the family, Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.

