Google agrees to pay the French News Agency for the use of online content





Google and French news agency Agence France-Presse have agreed on a licensing agreement that will make Google start paying for the use of AFP news content, a milestone in a multi-year effort by French news publishers and regulators. to bring the tech giant to the market. table. Both sides declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, which was announced late Wednesday. It will operate for an initial period of five years and covers fees from Google for displaying VET content on its services, including the Google search engine, in all European Union countries. This is the fruit of two years of efforts, in many stages of the litigation and negotiations, Julien Guinot-Dlery, a media partner at Gide Loyrette Nouel, who represented AFP, told Law.com International. The French Association of News Agencies, which brings together agencies representing publishers of photography, audiovisual and magazines, hailed the AFP deal as paving the way for payment for the use of content by all other press agencies. News organizations around the world, which have lost advertising revenue to online collectors like Google and Facebook, have complained for years about tech companies using history in search results or other free features. The VET agreement follows a 2019 EU directive and a subsequent French copyright law that created neighboring rights, requiring technology companies to open talks with news publishers on payment for the use of their content. Google had resisted entering the talks, initially offering news publishers a choice between making their content available to Google for free or not using it at all on Google platforms. The dispute was unveiled before competition regulators over Google’s dominant position in news search and online advertising sales in France. In July, the French Competition Authority fined Google $ 500 million for failing to comply with 2020 orders to negotiate in good faith with publishers. The search engine giant has also quarreled with Australian news publishers over their content rights, as has Facebook. Gide competition partner Antoine Choffel represented AFP along with Guinot-Delry. Google was represented by Allen & Overy’s competition partner, Florence Ninane.

