What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, November 22nd

Recent developments:

What is the latest?

Ottawa Health Medical Officer Dr. Vera Etches says she hopes parents can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their five- to 11-year-olds tomorrow, with clinics opening Friday.

Ottawa Public Health will increase the number of community clinics to seven out of four to accommodate children, as well as run 73 overtime clinics in schools.

These are anxiety, isolation, grief and trauma some of the words used by new mothers to describe their experience of pregnancy and postpartum during the pandemic, and they say the steps to normal life are just as frightening.

A family from Kingston, Ont., Says there are so few resources in place for their son that they are turning into a drug addiction rehabilitation center in Costa Rica to help him. One expert says the pandemic is a factor in this shortage.

How are you?

As of Sunday, Ottawa has had 31,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 368 active cases are known, while 30,679 cases are considered resolved and 614 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 58,800 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontarion and western Quebec, including more than 56,900 resolved cases now. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 226 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne had more than 1,050 inhabitants in the positive test for COVID-19 and reported 14 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there have been 21 cases and one death. Pikwakanagan there has been no case.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19 . If you would like to share your loved one story, please get in touch .

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There are no capacity restrictions for most countries that require proof of vaccination, nor for outdoor events.

The plan is to lift public health measures in phases by March 2022, with the next step stalled at least until December as officials monitor some growing trends.

Private collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside.

The provincial vaccine passport is required for people of an appropriate vaccination age in many public places. People can display code, PDF or QR code-resistant.

Western Quebec

According to the rules of the green zone, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they do sports.

There are no capacity restrictions for Quebec locations with designated locations and restaurants.

The prime minister said in October that the state of emergency that gives the government special powers would be lifted once children aged five to 11 are vaccinated.

There is a vaccine passport for most people aged 13 and over in many public spaces. People can use an app or show evidence on paper; people from outside the province can show evidence from their province, territory or country.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their COVID-19 vaccine policies, including staff and visitors.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets that can be suspended in the air. People can be asymptomatic without the vaccine, even after receiving a vaccine.

This means that it is important to take precautions such as staying home when you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and considering distance from anyone you do not live with.

FRIEND | Why life as a young mother can be challenging during a pandemic: Why life as a young mother can be challenging during a pandemic Jasmine Gandhi, medical director of the perinatal mental health program at Ottawa Hospital, says many young mothers have struggled to overcome the isolation of the pandemic, which has left them without the support system they could normally have had. 1:37

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Staff decorate the Christmas exhibition of The Rocking Horse toy store in Kingston, Ont., November 15, 2021. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press)

When and how long to be isolated can vary inQuebecANDOntarioand according to vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with homework and have supplies in case they need to be isolated.

trip

Travelers now need to be vaccinated to board a plane, train or naval vessel in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers may show evidence of a valid molecular test for COVID-19 by next Monday, November 29th.

The US has reopened its land border with Canada. She asksall travelers on land, air and water to be fully vaccinated. Some people with mixed doses will be allowed and will not require a final test.

People must be vaccinated, tested and approved in advance to enter Canada. Rules for trips under 72 hours will change next Tuesday, November 30, and the list of approved vaccines has been expanded.

The prime minister said in late October that “very safe” countries around the world would accept provincial or territorial vaccination trials.

Vaccine

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing complete protection.

Four vaccines against COVID-19 are considered safe and approved in Canada.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for young people as young as 12 years old. Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children up to the age of five.

The Vaccination Force of Canada says people can wait three to 16 weeks between the first and second dose and it is safe and effective to mix doses.

Ontario and Quebec give certain groups third doses.

There have been more than 3.6 million doses of the first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will be 12 or older in 2021. It has not yet shared full details of its plans for younger children.

People cansearch for provincial meetings onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their booking systems.

Local health units have some flexibility, ie check their websitesfor details. Doses offered in short notice campaigns appear to fill gaps in vaccine coverage and cover extended third dose eligibility.

The province has recommended that people under the age of 24 take Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnatyvaccine because the ModernaSpikevax vaccine carries a slight risk of a rare heart disease.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 years and older leave an appointmentor visitpermanent or mobile clinic on foot.

The provincial health minister says he hopes to give each child a dose of the vaccine by Christmas. His full plan is expected this week.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

“Long-term” symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontarion:

Ontarians are tested by leaving an appointment at a clinic if you fit some criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Officials in Ottawa and Kingstonhave said they are seeing more people coming to her places after they had symptoms for a few days. Since delaying testing can increase the risk of spreading, they urge people not to wait.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s target testing strategyyou can schedule an appointment at selected pharmacies, who will soon be able to test people with symptoms.

Rapid and home-made tests are available in several locations, including pharmacies and some childcare facilities when the risk is high. A positive test will trigger a test at a clinic.

Travelers who need a testhave local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can leave an appointment or see if they are near the internet access option. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during the hours the line operates.

In some places gargling tests are offered instead of tampons.

Quick tests for COVID-19 are available at all Quebec preschools and elementary schools.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

First Nations, Inuit and Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka Test and vaccine clinics for COVID-19 , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call health Center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259, supplement 225 or by email.

Everyone inside Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.