Austria enters the fourth blockade as COVID cases rise again in Europe

Pedestrians walk downtown during the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) after the Austrian government imposed a general blockade on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Salzburg, Austria.

Austria will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

“It’s a situation where we have to react now.”

Financial markets are wary of further blockages

Violent protests erupted in the French region of Guadeloupe

VIENNA / BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) – Austria entered its fourth national blockade on Monday after tens of thousands of people, many of them supporters of the far right, protested in Vienna against the renewed restraint of movement as Europe again becomes the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests turned violent Brussels and across the Netherlands over the weekend amid disappointment over more government checks almost two years after the virus was first identified in China.

Austria, introducing the first blockade in Western Europe since vaccines became available, also announced it would make vaccination mandatory from 1 February. Many Austrians are skeptical about vaccinations, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third largest in parliament.

The streets of Vienna were quieter than usual on a cold and cloudy Monday, as many shops remained closed but people went to work, which was still allowed. The government urged people to work from home where possible. Read more

About 40,000 people protested peacefully in the Austrian capital on Saturday, with only six arrested.

“It’s like a luxury prison. It’s definitely a limited freedom and for me it’s not good psychologically,” said Sascha Iamkovyi, a 43-year-old food entrepreneur.

“People were promised (by the government) that if they are vaccinated they will be able to lead a normal life, but now that is not true.”

About 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Authorities mainly blame the unvaccinated for the current wave of COVID, although experts say vaccine protection appears to fade after a few months and that inoculation, while greatly reducing the risk of serious illness or death, does not prevent viral or re-transmission. infection.

Under Austrian blockade, restaurants, cafes, bars, theaters, non-essential shops and hairdressers could not open their doors for 10 days, and possibly up to 20 days.

People can leave home for a limited number of reasons, e.g. going to work or buying essentials. Walking is allowed without limit in time or distance.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia banned unvaccinated persons from premises and services from Monday. [nL8N2SD247]

Stock markets kicked off the week with a cautious note after posting a second consecutive weekly decline, and the euro struggled as traders weighed the risks of new blockages. Read more

TOP WATER AND GAS TEARS

Christmas markets in Austria, a major tourist attraction that had just begun to open, should also be closed, but, at a last-minute change, Austrian ski lifts may remain open to the vaccinated.

The Conservative-led government imposed a blockade on the unvaccinated last week, but the day-to-day infections continued to spread far above the previous peak, given the continued skepticism of vaccines as winter approached, bringing more people inside.

Riots erupted in cities across the Netherlands as police clashed with crowds of angry youths who set fire and threw stones to protest COVID-19 restrictions. More than 100 people were arrested during the three nights of violence, where police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam on Friday. Read more

Policia dhe protestuesit u përleshën në rrugët e Brukselit të dielën, me oficerë që gjuajtën me ujë dhe gaz lotsjellës ndaj demonstruesve duke hedhur gurë dhe bomba tymuese, thanë dëshmitarët. Read more

In many parts of Germany, including its capital Berlin, Christmas markets opened for the first time in two years on Monday, although the COVID-19 infection rate reached a new record.

But the countries bordering Austria and the Czech Republic, which so far have the largest number of cases in Germany, have introduced stricter rules including canceling Christmas markets, banning the unvaccinated from restaurants and bars and curfews overnight.

In France, vaccination proof or a recent negative test is required to go to restaurants and cinemas, and President Emmanuel Macron said last week that no more blockages were needed.

But violence erupted last week in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe amid protests over COVID-19 restrictions, such as the mandatory vaccination of health workers.

Police have arrested at least 38 people and dozens of shops have been looted. Macron said Monday that the protests had created a “very explosive” situation. Read more

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

Interactive graphical tracking of global coronavirus spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Written by Nick Macfie

