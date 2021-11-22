European group of experts adds US to list of “backward” democracies for first time

STOCKHOLM – The United States has joined the annual list of “backward” democracies for the first time, the IDEA International Institute said on Monday, noting a “significant deterioration” that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backward democracy, a percentage that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or “hybrid” regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

“This year we coded the United States as backward for the first time, but our data suggests that the backlog episode began at least in 2019,” she said in her report entitled “The Global State of Democracy 2021.”



“The United States is a high-performing democracy and has even improved its performance on indicators of impartial administration (corruption and predictable enforcement) in 2020. However, the decline of civil liberties and controls over government indicate that there are serious problems. “with the basics of democracy,” Alexander Hudson, co-author of the report, told AFP.

“A historic turning point came in 2020-2021 when former President Donald Trump question the legitimacy of the 2020 elections “results in the United States,” the report said.

Moreover, Hudson noted a “decline in the quality of freedom of association and assembly during the summer of protests in 2020.” after the murder of George Floyd by police.



International IDEA bases its assessments on 50 years of democracy indicators in some 160 countries, dividing them into three categories: democracy (including those “behind”), “hybrid” governments, and authoritarian regimes.

“The apparent deterioration of democracy in the United States, as seen in the growing tendency to oppose credible election results, attempts to suppress turnout (in elections), and runaway polarization … is one of the most troubling developments,” he said. tha. IDEA Secretary General Kevin Casas-Zamora.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a group of Kenyan civic leaders that the world was experiencing a “democratic recession” and he included challenges in the US that he said were evidence of “how fragile our democracy can be.” . ”

“This is an important time,” Blinken told human rights, labor and anti-corruption lawyers at a hotel in Nairobi. Throughout the world we have seen over the last decade what some have called the “democratic recession.”

He said the fight against misinformation, political violence, voter intimidation and corruption was critical to stop the slippage of democratic principles.

The global impact of US unrest

Casas-Zamora warned of a shocking worldwide effect from unprecedented challenges to the US democratic process, noting: “The violent contestation of the 2020 election without any evidence of fraud has been repeated, in various ways, in countries. different as Myanmar, Peru and Israel ”.

The number of backward democracies has doubled in the last decade, now accounting for a quarter of the world’s population. In addition to “established democracies” like the US, the list includes EU member states Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

Two countries that were on the list last year – Ukraine and Northern Macedonia – were removed this year as their situation improved.

Two others, Mali and Serbia, were removed from the list because they are no longer considered a democracy.

As Myanmar transitioned from a democracy to an authoritarian regime, Afghanistan and Mali entered this category from their previous label of hybrid governments.



For the fifth year in a row, in 2020, countries that tend to authoritarianism outnumbered those that enjoyed democratization.

International IDEA expects this trend to continue in 2021.

For 2021, according to the group’s provisional estimate, the world counts 98 democracies – the lowest number in many years – as well as 20 “hybrid” governments including Russia, Morocco and Turkey, and 47 authoritarian regimes including China, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia AND Iran.

Adding backward democracies to hybrid and authoritarian states, “we are talking about 70 percent of the world’s population,” Casas-Zamora told AFP.

“It shows you that there is something fundamentally serious going on with the quality of democracy,” he added.

The report said the trend towards democratic erosion has “become more acute and disturbing” since the beginning of Pandemic and covid-19.



“Some countries, especially Hungary, India, the Philippines and the US, have (imposed) measures that constitute democratic violations “Ie measures that were disproportionate, illegal, unspecified or unrelated to the nature of the emergency”, the report states.

“The pandemic has certainly accelerated and exacerbated some of the negative trends, especially in countries where democracy and the rule of law were sick before the pandemic,” Casas-Zamora said.

