Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong accuses Peter Dutton of ‘growing’ threat of war with China

Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong will accuse Defense Minister Peter Duttonof of deliberately needing the Chinese government and “reinforcing” the threat of war in an effort to improve the Coalition’s chances of winning the next election.

Main points: Senator Wong says in a speech that the coalition is feeding China’s narrative that war in Taiwan is inevitable

Senator Wong says in a speech that the coalition is feeding China’s narrative that war in Taiwan is inevitable It will highlight the threat of conflict between the US and China that would pose to the region

It will highlight the threat of conflict between the US and China that would pose to the region It means that if elected, Labor will give new focus and priority to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Earlier this month MrDutton said it was “unimaginable” that Australia would not support the United States if there was a war on Taiwan, prompting a furious response from the Chinese state media.

He would later continue to criticize China’s acting ambassador, which led to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reprimanding Mr Dutton on Monday night for “alarming statements and jaws that would put Australia in the chariot of confrontation with China “.

Senator Wong will tell the National Security College in Canberra on Tuesday that Mr. Dutton’s comments were “vague” with the policy of strategic ambiguity embraced by successive U.S. administrations, which have traditionally refused to say whether they would come to Taiwan defense if China. invade.

Peter Dutton was critical of comments made last week by China’s acting ambassador. ( AAP: Richard Wainwright )

U.S. President Joe Biden has created confusion about this policy several times since taking office, for example telling CNN last month that the U.S. had a “commitment” to defend Taiwan if the self-governing island was attacked by the Chinese military.

However, the White House has consistently withdrawn its comments, seemingly restoring the status quo.

“The most dangerous election tactic in Australian history”

In her speech, Senator Wong will urge ministers to choose their words more carefully for Taiwan, stating that the Coalition seemed to intend to use national security as an electoral issue.

The president confirms that American troops are in Taiwan Taiwan’s president says she has “confidence” that the United States will defend the island against a Chinese attack. Read more

“Strengthening the prospect of fighting a superpower is the most dangerous election tactic in Australian history,” the speech said.

“A tactic used by irresponsible politicians who are desperate to stay in power at all costs.”

She will also argue that Mr. Dutton’s comments, as well as a warning from Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo about hitting the “war drums” in the region, could in fact feed on the Chinese government’s narrative that war or unification with the mainland are the only two options. opposite Taiwan.

“Mr. Dutton is doing no favors to Australians and Taiwanese by reinforcing Beijing fatalism,” she says.

“This is the worst in a series of Morrison-Joyce government cases that seek to use foreign policy and national security for political gain.”

Senator Wong will stress that any conflict in the Taiwan Strait between the US and China could spiral out of control with potentially drastic consequences.

“The biggest threat to peace, stability and prosperity in our region is the risk of conflict in Taiwan. That said, it is not a risk that lingers for our region,” she said in her speech.

“The consequences of a kinetic conflict over Taiwan, with the potential for escalation, would be catastrophic for humanity.

“That is why successive Australian, American and regional governments have taken a cautious and prudent approach to strait relations.”

Wider foreign policy even in the firing line

Senator Wong will also welcome recent talks between Mr. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying U.S.-China cooperation on issues such as climate change and nuclear proliferation would help the two countries reach a “settlement point” in escalation of strategic competition.

Paul Keating on the possible invasion of Taiwan Former Prime Minister Paul Keating warns the federal government not to retreat into a military conflict over Taiwan and to minimize the possibility of a Chinese military invasion. Read more

And it will sharpen criticism of the way the federal government and senior officials handled the announcement of the AUKUS pact in the wake of the bitter dispute between Australia and France over the canceled submarine program.

Senator Wong will accuse the government of bypassing Australian diplomats in key foreign policy decisions, promising that Labor will give new focus and priority to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

“An Albanian Labor government will provide the leadership and direction that our foreign service needs,” the speech said.

“We would provide a more central role for foreign policy in the content and implementation of the strategy. And we would focus on the core task of maximizing our influence in reshaping the region.”

Senator Wong will also accuse the government of a dull attitude towards Asian partners and of maintaining a desperate respect for the Anglo-Saxon, suggesting that Labor will place more emphasis on Australia’s diversity and indigenous history when drafting foreign policy decisions. .

“We need to understand how our past attitudes and policies on race can provide others with the opportunity to promote narratives that limit our influence,” the speech said.

“We can counter this, in part, by articulating who we are, our country and our common actions in the region.”

“This includes putting the experiences of the peoples of the First Nations, the first diplomats of this country at the heart of our diplomacy. Relying on our living multiculturalism, we can base a narrative that enables the possibilities of greater rapprochement with it.” others. “

Loading