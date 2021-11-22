Report: Democracy is slipping across the world amid the pandemic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Democracy is deteriorating around the world, with countries particularly taking undemocratic and unnecessary action to curb the coronavirus pandemic, an intergovernmental body said in its new report Monday.

“Many democratic governments are going backwards,” said the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, or International IDEA.

The 34-nation organization added that since August 2021, 64% of countries have taken action to curb the pandemic it deems disproportionate, unnecessary or illegal.

The Sweden-based body added that the situation is also deteriorating in non-democratic countries. Autocratic regimes have become even more brazen in suppressing them, freedom of speech has been restricted and the rule of law has been weakened, he said.

In its key report on the state of democracy, International IDEA said the number of backward democracies has doubled in the last decade and specifically mentioned the United States, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

It is time for democracies to be bold, renew and revitalize themselves, IDEA Secretary-General Kevin Casas-Zamora said in a statement.

The report said that the two years since our last report have not been good for democracy, “and the achievement achieved when democracy became the predominant form of government” now depends on balance as never before.

Overall, the number of countries moving in an authoritarian direction in 2020 was higher than those moving in a democratic direction, the report said, adding that in the last two years, the world has lost at least four democracies, whether through flawed elections or military coups.

The 80-page report by the intergovernmental organization, whose mission is to advance democracy around the world, noted the extraordinary strength of civic activism.

He said more than 80 countries have seen protests and civic action during the pandemic, despite often harsh government restrictions. However, pro-democracy movements have faced repression in Belarus; Cuba; Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland; Myanmar; and Sudan.

The report comes ahead of the December 9-10 virtual summit on democracy by US President Joe Bidens, which aims to bring together government, civil society and private sector leaders in what Biden has seen as a global confrontation against autocratic forces in growth.

In Asia, IDEA International said, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Myanmar have suffered from a growing wave of authoritarianism. But democratic erosion has also been found in India, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

China’s influence, along with its deepening autocratization, also jeopardizes the legitimacy of the democratic model, the report said.

In Africa, the decline of democracy has undermined the tremendous progress made across the continent over the past three decades. The pandemic has increased pressure on governments to respond to concerns about governance, rights and social inequality, he said. He also noted coups in Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan.

The report also noted that half of the democracies on the American continent have undergone democratic erosion, with significant declines in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador and the United States.

As for Europe, the pandemic has placed a strain on democracy and some countries where democratic principles were already under threat, it gave an excuse to governments to further weaken democracy. The undemocratic European governments identified by Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia and Turkey have intensified their already very repressive practices, International IDEA said.

The pandemic widened the pre-existing rift between high-performing democracies in Western Europe and weaker counterparts in Central and Eastern Europe, said Sam Van Der Staak, head of the Europe Regional Program.

“This division will continue to challenge Europe’s unity, as it also faces greater external pressure from undemocratic superpowers. But its growing democratic isolation also presents opportunities for greater integration and cooperation, as Europe owes to consider the value of democracy as its core.basic force.