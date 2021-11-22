The kidnappers release 2 of the 17 missionaries abducted in Haiti





One of the managers of the Christian Relief Ministries headquarters, left, shakes hands with a worker in downtown Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Two of the 17 abducted members of a the group missionaries have been released in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and caring,” their Ohio-based church organization Christian Aid Ministries announced Sunday, Nov. 21. (AP Photo / Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) Two of the 17 members of a missionary group abducted more than a month ago are safe and in good spirits after being released in Haiti, their church-based organization announced in the US. The Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not provide the names of those released, why they were released or other information. “As we rejoice in this release, our hearts go out to the 15 people who are still in prison,” said the Ohio-based group. The missionaries were abducted by the 400 Mawozo gang on October 16th. There are five children in the group of 16 American citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their driver from Haiti was also abducted, according to a local human rights organization. The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages if his demands are not met. Authorities have said the gang demanded $ 1 million per person, although it was not immediately clear what the children included in the group. Haiti National Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers confirmed to the Associated Press that two hostages were released Sunday. The FBI, which is helping the Haitian authorities recover the captives, declined to comment. The release comes as Haiti battles a rise in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the US government recently calling on US citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe fuel shortage blamed on gangs. block gas distribution terminals. On Friday, Canada announced that it was withdrawing all staff, except essential staff, from its embassy. Lack of fuel has forced hospitals to evacuate patients and paralyzed public transport, with the closure of some schools and the reduction of working hours by businesses. Haiti is also trying to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

