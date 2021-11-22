International
The Austrian blockade softens the holiday mood to keep the virus
VIENNA (AP) Austrians enjoyed a late summer at the crowded Christmas markets before the curtain fell on the holiday season that was just beginning, plunging the country that gave the world the Night of Silence into the fourth blockage of the pandemic on Monday.
The capital, Vienna, woke up saddened by the new restrictions, with people going to work, bringing children to school or exercising outside, more or less as usual.
This was not the draconian blockade of the pandemic dawn in 2020, when movements were strictly monitored and discouraged. Police cars circulated, in line with government promises to increase checks, but no checks were being made on site.
I’m particularly upset by the jam, said Georg Huber, a lawyer on his way to the office. Someone should have done more research on, I do not know, summer? He should have implemented a mandatory vaccination in the summer, when it turned out that it would not be enough to hope that people would get there without any obligation. I think the government just slept.
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with around 66% of the population of 8.9 million. There is a vocal minority that refuses to be vaccinated.
The government announced the nationwide blockade on Friday, as average daily deaths tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in the hard-hit states warned that intensive care units were hitting capacity.
The renewed restrictions will be in effect for at least 10 days, but are likely to be extended for another 10, after which the government has indicated plans to open so Austrians can celebrate Christmas normally. However, restrictions will remain for the unvaccinated.
As of Monday, people can leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor, or exercising. Kindergartens and schools will remain open to those in need, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.
Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the blockade was needed to reduce the number of new daily infections, which have risen to 15,000 a day, and reduce the number of virus patients in intensive care, currently at 531. But over all, he said, was needed to bring relief to people working in the sector, nurses and doctors who can no longer stand it.
It is a situation where we have to react now. The only way is with a jam, a relatively difficult method, to lower the numbers with a wooden hammer, Mueckstein told national broadcaster ORF on Sunday night.
Political analysts say the government did not effectively communicate the need for vaccinations early enough and that many Austrians did not take the campaign seriously enough after former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared the pandemic last summer. Kurz was forced out of a corruption scandal last month, replaced by his foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, who within a week extended the controversial blockade on the unvaccinated to a blockade for all.
Schallenberg has also vowed to make vaccinations mandatory by February 1, with details yet to be determined. Experts have speculated that it may be limited to certain age groups or even linked to employment, as Italy has done. In Italy, health permits are required to enter workplaces and can be tested negative for 48 hours in addition to vaccination or certification of cure from the virus.
On the eve of the recent blockade of Austria, people flocked to the Christmas markets for one last night of public socializing and many spent the weekend getting up on holiday shopping before the shops closed. The Austrian Trade Association said sales rose 15% on Saturday when lines were set up to take advantage of Black Friday bids, compared to the same day in 2019, ahead of the pandemic.
But many feared that last-minute growth would not be enough to save the season for businesses relying on the holiday season.
Sophie Souffle, who sells refurbished jewelry in markets all year round, said she earns most of her money during the six-week Christmas market period. Any help promised by the government will be enough to succeed, she said, but it will not be enough to invest in future business.
She looked around as people slid into the stands, seeing the goods rather than buying them, and gathering in small groups to enjoy the company of others before gatherings were limited. She felt more despair than a holiday spirit.
The situation is pre-apocalyptic, she said.
Follow all the AP pandemic stories at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
