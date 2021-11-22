International
Election of the IPNEd Global Executive Committee – International Parliamentary Network for Education
On November 22, 2021, the International Parliamentary Network for Education launched the process to elect the next Global Executive Committee.
Since the launch of the Network in September 2020, our Global Executive Committee, comprised of seven regional representatives and two global co-chairs, has played a vital role in supporting the creation and expansion of the Network, said the Co-Founder and CEO of Networks. , Joseph Nhan-OReilly.
IPNEd now has more than 350 member MPs from over 50 countries and is playing a vital role in fostering progress on Objective 4 of Sustainable Development, Quality Education.
The transition to an elected executive committee is another important step in the development of the Network and I am pleased that today the Secretariat is issuing a call for candidates, said Mr. Nhan-OReilly.
The IPNEds Global Executive oversees the operation of the Network, informing priorities, supporting the Secretariat and playing an active role in representing members of the Network and the Network as a whole.
The Executive meets every two months and individual members of the Executive are expected to actively contribute to the work of the Network between Executive meetings.
Regional representatives
The role of IPNE regional representatives is to serve as a focal point for the Network in their region.
The Global Executive consists of a single representative from each of:
The regional division of seats for each of the regions can be downloaded here.
Responsibilities include supporting efforts to recruit members, ensuring that members’ views are reflected, and representing IPNE at regional and global levels.
IPNE member parliamentarians interested in running in elections to represent their region must submit their candidacy by 23:59 GMT on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
The role description and electoral process for regional representatives can be downloaded in English, French and Spanish.
Global Co-Chairs
The IPNEd Global Executive is led by two co-chairs, one from South Global and one from North Global.
The two IPNE co-chairs serve as global representatives of the Network and oversee the development of the Network’s priorities, activities and membership recruitment. They also regularly represent IPNEd in global forums and media and help develop our relationships with strategic partners.
IPNEd MPs interested in running for the global co-chair position have until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, December 5th to submit their candidacy.
The role description and electoral process for global co-chairs can be downloaded in English, French and Spanish.
How to run in elections
Those wishing to run for the roles of regional representative and global co-chair will need to submit a statement of up to 300 words, describing their respective experience and reasons for applying for the role.
It is possible to apply for both positions, however members can only hold one position at a time.
It is advised that if member parliamentarians are considering running for the role of global co-chair, they should also be candidates to represent their region.
For any additional information, please contact the IPNEd Secretariat at [email protected].
