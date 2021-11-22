Jetex, Eve Partner to develop the eVTOL ecosystem





Business aviation support group Jetex is joining a growing list of potential partners working with Embraer Eve to prepare the ecosystem for eVTOL operations. Last week at the Dubai Airshow, the companies signed a memorandum of understanding under which companies would assess locations for developing the infrastructure needed for urban air mobility services. However, Jetex and Eve did not provide specific details on where they could join forces when the latter eVTOL — dubbed Eve-Senna last week — began trading operations in 2026. Jetex, which started its business in The UAE, showed that it can be involved in lobbying regulators and stakeholders in some parts of the world. The Embraer Eve subsidiary has already announced ecosystem development partnerships in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia. Jetex operates FBOs that provide ground transportation services to business aircraft operators at 40 locations in 15 locations on five continents. It also offers travel planning and aircraft fuel services and has a newly formed marketing alliance with the Jet Club for partial proprietary sales covering HondaJet. Do I want more? You can find a longer version of this article at FutureFlight.aero, a source of news and information developed by AIN to provide objective coverage and analysis of the most advanced aviation technology.

