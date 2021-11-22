Iran publishes photos of the closed session for the plane crash





Posted: 22 November 2021 / 07:08 AM EST

/ Updated: 22 November 2021 / 07:08 AM EST This photo published by Mizan News Agency, shows a hearing in an Iranian military courtroom for the crash of a Ukrainian plane in 2020 that killed 176 people, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. The banners on the back next to the portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini read in Persian: “Ukrainian flight crash trial PS752”. (Koosha Mahshid Falahi / Mizan News Agency via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Iranian state media on Monday published photos of the trial investigating the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 by the country’s Revolutionary Guards, in a bid to reduce criticism of the largely closed-door procedure. The Mizan news agency, a wing of the country’s judiciary, showed interior photos of the military courtroom, with at least one man and a woman holding photos identified as victims of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight no. PS752. Rocket attacks killed all 176 people on board the January 3, 2020 flight. But online, people reacted angrily to an image of a judge sitting in front of a large billboard that euphemistically read: Court reviewing the PS752 Ukraine flight incident. They called on the court to state clearly that the plane had been shot down by the Garda. The state-run IRNA news agency said the trial, which began Sunday, would try 10 suspects. Iranian media have not identified the accused and some photos published by Mizan had the faces of the individuals unclear. An association of victims’ families also criticized the hearing, saying in a Facebook post that they did not recognize the court. They also alleged that none of the defendants was present at Sunday’s hearing. After three days of denial in January 2020 in the face of growing evidence, Iran finally admitted that the Garda mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane with two surface-to-air missiles. In preliminary reports on the disaster last year, Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator they said confused the Boeing 737-800 for a U.S. cruise missile. The crash happened the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general. While Guard officials publicly apologized for the incident, Iran’s reluctance to elaborate on what happened in the incident shows the power the force possesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/iran-publishes-photos-of-closed-hearing-into-plane-shootdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos