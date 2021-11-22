Winterfest, Shadrack Christmas Touch Lights Display





Winterfest at Tryon Resort will feature the Shadracks ChristmasLight Show, Winterfest Village and a Christmas Market that kicks off Thanksgiving week. In addition to Christmas activities, the resort, located at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, includes restaurants and accommodation. Shadracks Christmas Light Show The car light show is shown every evening from Wednesday, November 24th to Sunday, January 2nd. Hundreds of thousands of lights are animated in music for those passing by. For more information, visithttps://tryon.com/. Winter Village The village is open Thursday-Sunday every weekend in December from 5-21 to 19 December. Visit the light show, then park and enjoy the magic of the holiday season at Legends Plaza, the heart of Tryon Resort, in the village of Winterfest 2021. Enjoy a meal at one of the on-site restaurants or try out the concession booths and shops. A ticket takes visitors to everything the Winter Village has to offer: Santa’s Workshop Greeting Meeting

Direct performance

Carousel trips

LIVE music

Activities for children

Wheelchair rides

shopping

Smores and story Christmas Market: December. 1-5 The market will be held from 13-20 Wednesday-Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays. Dozens of retailers will sell their wares, from handmade goods to local products like art, fashion, jewelry, toys, craft food and more. The market is located in the international climate-controlled pavilion overlooking Tryon Stadium. Other events include an RV decoration contest, the Christmas song, the annual Ugly Xweater and Karaoke contest, and more. Visithttps://tryon.com/ for more information.

