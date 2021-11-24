At least 31 migrants have died and others are missing after a boat sank off the French coast





Speaking outside a hospital in Calais, Darmanin said five women and a little girl were among the dead. Two people were rescued and one person is still missing, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson both expressed their horror at the tragedy and sent their condolences to the families of the victims.

Macron said his country would not allow the English Channel to become a graveyard and urged his European counterparts to step up efforts to avoid future tragedies.

“To the families of the victims, to their loved ones, I want to express my compassion and the unconditional support of France,” the president said in a statement.

“I assure them that everything will be done to find and punish those responsible, smugglers’ networks that exploit misery and harassment, endanger human lives and ultimately destroy families,” he added. Macron said France had been working with the UK for several months to dismantle the smuggling networks. “Since the beginning of 2021, thanks to the mobilization of 600 police officers and gendarmes, 1552 smugglers have been arrested on the north coast and 44 smuggling networks have been dismantled,” he said. “Despite this action, since January 1, 47,000 attempts have been made to cross into the UK, with 7,800 migrants rescued by our rescue services.” France’s regional maritime prefecture had earlier said a search-and-rescue operation for survivors was ongoing in the Pas-de-Calais strait and described it as the worst accident ever in the stretch of water. The country’s Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said French, British and Belgian helicopters were searching for the missing. French Prime Minister Jean Castex described the incident as a “tragedy”. “My thoughts are with many missing and injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their anxiety and misery,” he said in a Twitter post. Dangerous crossing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and horrified and deeply saddened by the loss of lives at sea”. “My thoughts and condolences are, first and foremost, with the victims and their families, and it is a horrible thing that they have suffered,” Johnson told reporters. “But I also want to say that this disaster underscores how dangerous it is to cross the Channel this way. And it also shows how vital it is that we now step up our efforts to break the business model of gangsters sending people. the sea in this way, and that is why it is so important that we expedite, if we can, all the measures included in our borders … in order to distinguish between people who come here legally and people who come here illegally. “ He added that the authorities would not “leave a stone unturned in the business proposal of human traffickers and gangsters … who are literally running away with murder.” Johnson said it was time for the UK, France and Europe to “grow” and work together. He would chair a Cobra emergency committee meeting in response to the tragedy, his spokesman said. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement that the tragedy “serves as the strongest possible reminder of the dangers of these Channel crossings organized by ruthless criminal gangs”. She added: “We will continue to intensify all co-operation with France and other European partners to prevent migrants from embarking on these deadly journeys.” On Monday, the French Interior Ministry announced it was sending equipment and vehicles worth over 11m euros ($ 12.3m) as part of an agreement with the UK, “to secure the coastline that stretches over 130 km , from Dunkirk to Somme Bay. “ He added that “police and gendarmes will have additional resources to carry out the mission of fighting illegal immigration”. Last week, 243 people were rescued on the English Channel as they tried to cross into the UK. More than 25,700 people have crossed the English Channel into the UK this year in small boats, according to data compiled by the British news agency PA Media. This is three times the total for the whole of 2020, reports PA.

CNN’s Amy Cassidy and Joseph Ataman contributed to this report.

