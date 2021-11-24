Germany’s new government plans to legalize marijuana





In addition to climate policy, digitalisation and a higher minimum wage, the coalition has agreed on a side issue that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has blocked for years. The new German government wants to legalize marijuana. The legalization of cannabis, long blocked by the Union, allows us to have a regulated and taxed dispensary, controllable quality and effective protection of young people through education, wrote Lars F. Lindemann, a regional Free Democrat cadre, in Twitter. The parties in the new coalition have agreed to legalize the sale of cannabis as long as it is sold in licensed facilities that can properly tax it and ensure both quality control and selling it to adults only. After four years, the parties pledge to re-evaluate the law and its effect on society. If Germany legalizes recreational marijuana, it will become the first major European country to do so, after Canada and several US states, opening an important market for cannabis growers and legal traders. (Other European countries such as the Netherlands have decriminalized the drug, but its production, purchase and sale remain legal only in medical contexts.)

Under current German law it is not illegal to consume cannabis, but it is its purchase. Criticism of the plan came quickly. Markus Blume, the party secretary of the CSU, Ms Merkel’s CDU’s only party in Bavaria, called the idea a dangerous experiment and warned that cannabis acted as an introductory drug. It makes a drug that is harmful to health into a lifestyle product, Mr Blume said of the proposal. Indeed, Mr. Blume is not alone. A study published last month found that only 30 percent of respondents thought the drug should be legalized for recreational use. Another 59 percent believed it was better to leave it as it has been since 2011: a medicinal product that requires a doctor’s prescription. And while the Greens campaigned for clear rules on cannabis use and the Free Democrats have argued that legalization could bring money to the state coffers, the outgoing Conservative government insists legalization is dangerous. Legalizing cannabis would be a dam breach, said in October Stephan Pilsinger, the Conservative parliamentary faction expert on drugs. At some point, unfortunately, we are talking about legalizing all drugs.

