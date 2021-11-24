Worth to wait: Worthington, Min., Family blessed by international adoption

The rural Worthington couple completed a lengthy adoption process earlier this year to bring their daughter, Autumn, home from her native Thailand. While adding a nearly 3-year-old to the family has been an adjustment, she joins Bents 6-year-old son Samuel, they are enjoying life one day at a time.

Hope for a big family

When Andrew and Jenna got married in April 2013, they both knew they wanted a big family.

Their son, Samuel, was born in January 2015 and, shortly before turning one year old, the couple began planning for another child.

We waited and waited, shared Jenna. We did not expect to go through what we went through.

Months turned into years without another pregnancy and doctors offered extensive treatment options to help them get pregnant. That was when Jenna and Andrew took a step back.

Andrew, Jenna and Samuel Bents are ready to meet the new member of the family, Autumn. Special to The Globe

We both decided to accept adoption and started praying about it quite widely, said Jenna, director of youth and family ministries at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Worthington. We looked at all forms of adoption.

They chose Holt International, an adoption agency based in Eugene, Ore, and its program in Thailand, and were able to complete most of the paperwork through the Catholic Charity office in Worthington.

We fell in love with the Thailand program, Jenna said. Their children are mostly in foster care while they wait for their eternal family.

Awaiting call

The Bents submitted their adoption application to Holt International on February 2, 2018. It began a six-month in-house study and paperwork process and included a lengthy dossier for their family. The file is required for international adoptions.

After completing it, we were officially added to the waiting list for comparison, Jenna said. The Thailand program holds matches every four months. We waited to see who God chose for our family.

On September 16, 2019, Holt International called the news about a little girl ready for family.

We prayed about it and a few days later, we accepted the match, Jenna said.

However, there was much to do.

Once the match was accepted, Bents needed approval from the Thai government, a process that usually takes four to 10 months. For Bents, it took a year. However, during that time, they sent care packages in the Fall with photos of their family and home. Packages were only allowed every six months. Meanwhile, Holt International would receive and send Bents progress reports and updated photos every four months.

The reception was very, very difficult, Jenna said. We were on target with everything, and then the global pandemic hit and it was a domino effect for all the families waiting. The Thai border has been completely closed for 11 months.

Families from across the US waiting to welcome an adoptive child from Thailand were in turmoil. A private page on social media especially for them was a great comfort as they could share their thoughts with each other.

There were some families that would literally go away within two weeks when the border closed, Jenna said. That was heartbreaking.

The pandemic has affected everyone in different ways. For us, it was a big delay to get there.

Even before the pandemic, the couple was told that their daughter could be two to three years old before joining their family. Knowing they would lose more time with their daughter was hard.

Bents including Samuel spent part of that extra time taking online Thai language lessons in preparation for their trip. They also prepared the fall room and marked special occasions, including her second birthday.

A Christmas present

With Christmas 2020 approaching, Andrew and Jenna knew it would be difficult without their daughter at home and there was still no word on when the trip would open. But their point of view changed immediately, when a few days before Christmas they got their travel dates. They would get their daughter in just two months.

The pandemic-related delays meant that the Bents were one of 30 American families notified of travel plans in early 2021. The families were grouped together for shocking trips, and the Bents were assigned to one of the last groups to travel to Thailand.

Prior to their flight, the family chose to be quarantined for two weeks in order to ensure that they had negative COVID tests before departure. Then, upon arrival in Bangkok, they had a mandatory 15-day quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok.

Fifteen days in a two-room unit on the 30th floor with a 6-year-old and three meals every day outside their door generated a range of feelings for the couple. They were so close, but also so far away from their daughter; they were in a beautiful city, but unable to experience it.

The Thai government took quarantine very seriously, Andrew said. They picked us up at the airport and sent us directly to the quarantine hotel. We got a service elevator to the room where we would be for the next two weeks.

At first it seemed like a long time to be there, but looking back now was a good time to be together as a family, with no distractions from the outside, said Andrew, a pig veterinarian for Hubbard Feeds. Waiting to meet Autumn certainly got harder knowing we were so close, but we really had a good chance of spending our time together as a family of three before she joined us.

With Jennas extroverted personality, an elliptical machine added to their room also helped make quarantine more patient. Bents also had phone calls at Zoom with family and friends and even the Jennas church youth group.

On the 7th day, Bents were again asked to do a test for COVID, and when it came out negative, they could finally leave their hotel room for an hour a day, staying in a space assigned to hotel property. A final test for COVID was issued on day 14. When it came out negative, they celebrated the end of their quarantine and were transferred to another hotel. They were also free to be tourists, exploring what they could within the city limits of Bangkok.

After their quarantine in Thailand, the Bents were able to experience some of Bangkok while on a boat tour. They could see a Thai temple, Komodo dragons, a floating market and gardens, as well as try local cuisine. Special to The Globe

Nine days after their last COVID test, the Bents finally held their daughter. The day before, they met through Zoom with Autumn and her foster family to ask some questions.

They wanted to know the chips and ice cream with her favorite foods and how she liked to be comforted. As a result, on the day of the meeting, Bents treated him to ice cream.

Autumn did not know English when we met, Jenna said. The best thing about technology is that you can search for translations on Google.

They spent a day adapting Autumn getting to know her new family and they getting to know her.

She was puzzled towards us at first, but really opened up after we established our relationship, Andrew said. She was smiling and laughing, and was generally enjoying the time together. As the first day passed, the reality of change began to come, and she became calmer and sadder.

We were very happy that she accepted our offer of comfort and since then she really saw me as a source of comfort when she was scared, he added.

During their days together in Thailand, they went to a children’s play area at a mall on the way from their hotel, and also spent a day at the aquarium.

Thailand wants you to adjust for a week and then meet with the Thai adoption board, Jenna said. They just want to see how you are doing and just make sure the kids are going to a loving family. They really care about their kids there.

The Bents family spent an entire month in Thailand, returning to the US in March. They hope that by April or May, the adoption process will be completed in the US To do this, they will have to travel to the Thai Embassy in Chicago.

Until the adoption is finalized, photos of their daughters’ faces cannot be shared on social media. As a result, Jenna pays little attention to the fall image when sharing photos with family online.

Lots to be thankful for

Bents are extremely grateful for the foster family that cared for Autumn and helped prepare her for life with her new family.

They were just a lovely, beautiful foster family, Jenna said, adding that the worst part about getting autumn during the pandemic was not spending a day with the foster family. We hope to be back in five to 10 years and Holt International is ready to make those connections again, Jenna said.

Autumn often thinks of her foster parents and she and her family pray for them every day.

She cared so well and we appreciate her so much, Jenna said. It is extremely well adapted. I think this shows how well her foster family prepared her to join her family forever. She is a very smart girl with many memories.

Andrew said they are adapting quite well.

Autumn admires the beautiful flowers near the altar at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Worthington. Special to The Globe.

Considering that Samuel was six years old with all the attention of mom and dad, he has adapted quite well and has really grown and matured a lot since we got home, Andrew said. He is a big brother and it is really generous to see them continue to develop their relationship with each other as brothers and sisters.

Even when it means having difficulty sharing toys.

She would rather wear a Hulk mask than a princess crown, Jenna said. They like the same things. We just can’t imagine it not being in our lives.

Bents say they are blessed with overwhelming support from their family, church family and community as they worked through the adoption process.

God chose him for our family, Jenna said. It is a perfect fit. She is that part of the puzzle to complete it.

Autumn has really brought a new piece of joy into our lives through her smiles, her thankful prayers every night and her beautiful song, Andrew added.

I like to tell both of our kids that God writes the best stories and he makes no mistakes, Jenna summed up. He reunited our family for a reason. Everyone in our path is part of that story.