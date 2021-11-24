International
Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA Preparing for Severe Thanksgiving Travel Days – CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) More than 53 million people are expected to take to the streets and skies this Thanksgiving Day, the AAA said.
Given this, it is recommended that you arrive at the airport about three hours before your flight, so if the lines are long, you can get back to the gates on time.
READ MORE: Wildlife camera installed to monitor bald eagle nest in West Mifflin
Of course, airports are not without their difficulties.
With the TSA now mandating COVID-19 vaccination, there is concern about potential staff shortages. However, locally, Pittsburgh International Airport says this has not affected them.
However, do not be surprised if there are cancellations or flight delays as the trip is starting to return to pre-pandemic levels.
[Its] on a par with traveling before the pandemic for us, said Bob Kerlik, a spokesman for Pittsburgh International Airport. There are many closed requirements, especially leisure travelers.
He said they have seen the demand for air travel increase greatly with the holiday season approaching.
READ MORE: Babies at AHN celebrate Thanksgiving Day with adorable Turkish hats
Last year we stayed inside, but yes, even just taking the boat here, there are a lot of people there, said Natalie McCargo from Beaver Falls.
The number of trips is usually high during the holidays, but the busiest day of the trip, the TSA said, is the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Common delays and long queues are usually what people experience, but this year, there has been a new reason. Despite reduced travel throughout the year, the TSA says they are on the verge of seizing more weapons than ever before.
Finally they sent a warning to those who might bring a gun to the airport to make sure it is properly packaged so that it does not stand in line when police arrive and end up with a large fine .
Jim Garrity, with AAA, says the busiest days of road travel vary depending on how you want to get from point A to point B.
Of course, one of the busiest days you will see on the road is today. The day before Thanksgiving is always very busy, especially from 12pm to 8pm. It will be another busy day. With about 13% more people traveling, you need to plan as if no matter when you leave, you will have some kind of traffic.
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: The state reports 7,569 new cases, 98 more deaths
Try to avoid the roads if you can, because more than 90% of passengers are predicted to be drivers, Garrity said.
Sources
2/ https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/11/24/tsa-pittsburgh-international-and-holiday-travel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]