Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA Preparing for Severe Thanksgiving Travel Days – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) More than 53 million people are expected to take to the streets and skies this Thanksgiving Day, the AAA said.

Given this, it is recommended that you arrive at the airport about three hours before your flight, so if the lines are long, you can get back to the gates on time.

Of course, airports are not without their difficulties.

With the TSA now mandating COVID-19 vaccination, there is concern about potential staff shortages. However, locally, Pittsburgh International Airport says this has not affected them.

However, do not be surprised if there are cancellations or flight delays as the trip is starting to return to pre-pandemic levels.

[Its] on a par with traveling before the pandemic for us, said Bob Kerlik, a spokesman for Pittsburgh International Airport. There are many closed requirements, especially leisure travelers.

He said they have seen the demand for air travel increase greatly with the holiday season approaching.

Last year we stayed inside, but yes, even just taking the boat here, there are a lot of people there, said Natalie McCargo from Beaver Falls.

The number of trips is usually high during the holidays, but the busiest day of the trip, the TSA said, is the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Common delays and long queues are usually what people experience, but this year, there has been a new reason. Despite reduced travel throughout the year, the TSA says they are on the verge of seizing more weapons than ever before.

Finally they sent a warning to those who might bring a gun to the airport to make sure it is properly packaged so that it does not stand in line when police arrive and end up with a large fine .

Jim Garrity, with AAA, says the busiest days of road travel vary depending on how you want to get from point A to point B.

Of course, one of the busiest days you will see on the road is today. The day before Thanksgiving is always very busy, especially from 12pm to 8pm. It will be another busy day. With about 13% more people traveling, you need to plan as if no matter when you leave, you will have some kind of traffic.

Try to avoid the roads if you can, because more than 90% of passengers are predicted to be drivers, Garrity said.