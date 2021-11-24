The December elections will pave the way for stability in Libya





I would like to thank Special Envoy Kubi and Dr Ben Saad for briefing the Council today and also Ambassador Tirumurti for your update by the Committee. In particular, Id will take this opportunity to thank Mr. Cuba for all his work during his tenure as special envoy. We are grateful to Dr. Ben Saad and all the other non-constructive women for their work in Libya. As Mr. Cuba, we have now entered a crucial period which will determine the path to stability in Libya. I would like to score three points today. First, I want to reaffirm the full support of the United Kingdom for the Libyan-led, Libyan-owned process that has taken us to this stage. We are clear that elections must be free, fair and open and allow the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and young people. The UK strongly urges all Libyan actors to adhere to the election calendar, refrain from actions that would disrupt the process and resolve any dispute through legitimate means. Actions that undermine the electoral process risk only a return to conflict and entrenched divisions within Libya. We should not hesitate to use all available means, including sanctions, against those who try to undermine the process. Libyan leaders now have an opportunity to start a new chapter for the country. Candidates for the presidential election must work together in good faith before, during and after the election to avoid instability. It is essential to have a smooth and peaceful transfer of power after the elections in Libya. After a decade of conflict, it is time for the Libyan political class to put the interests of the Libyan people first. Second, I welcome the Comprehensive 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee Action Plan for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries and the deployment of UN ceasefire monitors to support the Libyan ceasefire monitoring mechanism. It is now the responsibility of international actors to carry out the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries without delay. The ceasefire monitoring mechanism should monitor and verify that process. Thirdly, I would like to express the UK’s concern about the recent attacks by armed groups on the National Oil Corporation. These attempts to control Libya’s natural resources at the expense of the Libyan people are unacceptable. It is now more important than ever for the Libyan authorities to maintain the integrity of their financial institutions so that the political process benefits all Libyans. Mr President, the United Kingdom stands ready to work with Libya and our international partners to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for the Libyan people. To this end, we welcome the unity of the international community, as expressed in the Paris Declaration and the presidential declaration that we will adopt today.

