At least 31 migrants lost their lives after a boat passing from France to Britain capsizedExBulletin

PARIS At least 31 migrants heading to Britain died on Wednesday when their ship sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants at the dangerous crossing to date.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people are believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies, including those of five women and a young girl and two survivors, he said. One person still appears to be missing. The nationality of the passengers was not immediately known.

An increasing number of people fleeing conflict or poverty are risking dangerous voyage by small boat, impenetrable from France, in hopes of getting asylum or better opportunities in Britain.

A joint Franco-British search operation for survivors was still under way late Wednesday.

They have opened investigations into the suspected traffickers

Four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat, Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais. He said two of the suspects later appeared in court.

The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated murder, illegal organized migration and other charges following the sinking. Lille prosecutor Carole Etienne, whose office is overseeing the investigation, said officials were still working to identify the victims and determine their age and nationality.

She said the investigation could involve many countries as more information about passengers emerges.

“It’s a great day of mourning for France, for Europe, for humanity, for these people to die at sea,” Darmanin said.

He called for coordination with the UK, saying “the answer must also come from the UK”.

Noting other deadly incidents in the past involving migrants in the same waters, Darmanin attacked “criminal traffickers” leading to thousands endangered crossing.

France and Britain at odds over how to prevent crossings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened a meeting of the government crisis committee and Darman rushed to see the survivors at a Calais hospital.

The two governments have long been at odds over how to prevent the crossings, with both sides blaming the other for not doing enough.

Johnson said he was “shocked, terrified and deeply saddened”. He urged France to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrants across the English Channel and said Wednesday’s incident underscored how the French authorities’ efforts to patrol their beaches “have not been enough”.

He reiterated that Britain wants to work with the French to “break the business model” of gangsters.

“Our offer is to increase our support, but also to work together with our partners on the beaches in question, on the departure grounds for these boats,” Johnson told reporters. “We have had difficulty convincing some of our partners, especially the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves.”

A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water around 2pm and pulled out an unknown number of dead and injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesman said.

Three French patrol boats joined a French helicopter and a British helicopter in search of the area, according to the French naval agency for the region.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, head of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, told the Associated Press that he spoke with one of the rescuers who brought some of the troops to the port of Calais.

“Traffickers are killers,” he said. “We expected something like this to happen.”

While deaths are occasionally reported at the crossing, such a large number of people losing their lives on a boat is rare.

The number of boat crossings has increased significantly

Immigrants from all over the world have long used northern France as a starting point to reach Britain, either stopping at trucks or dinghies and other small boats organized by smugglers. People fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan have been among those gathered across cities in northern France.

The number of migrants using small boats to cross the canal has increased significantly this year, despite the high risks that are deteriorating in the autumn weather.

More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous small boat trip this year, three times the total for the whole of 2020.

With changing weather, cold sea and heavy sea traffic, crossing is dangerous for inflatable vehicles and other small boats in which men, women and children enter.

French and British authorities have apprehended thousands of migrants off the French and British coasts in recent weeks in a series of rescue operations.

Darmanin insisted France had worked hard to prevent the crossings, rescuing 7,800 people since January and stopping 671 who were trying to cross on Wednesday alone.

“How many more times do we have to see people losing their lives trying to achieve safety in the UK due to the wretched lack of safe means to do so?” said Tom Davies, Amnesty International’s campaign manager for refugee and migrant rights in the UK.

“We desperately need a new approach to asylum, including genuine Anglo-French efforts to establish safe asylum routes to avoid the recurrence of such tragedies,” he added.