International
At least 31 migrants lost their lives after a boat passing from France to Britain capsizedExBulletin
Louis Witter / AP
PARIS At least 31 migrants heading to Britain died on Wednesday when their ship sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants at the dangerous crossing to date.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people are believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies, including those of five women and a young girl and two survivors, he said. One person still appears to be missing. The nationality of the passengers was not immediately known.
An increasing number of people fleeing conflict or poverty are risking dangerous voyage by small boat, impenetrable from France, in hopes of getting asylum or better opportunities in Britain.
A joint Franco-British search operation for survivors was still under way late Wednesday.
They have opened investigations into the suspected traffickers
Four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat, Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais. He said two of the suspects later appeared in court.
The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated murder, illegal organized migration and other charges following the sinking. Lille prosecutor Carole Etienne, whose office is overseeing the investigation, said officials were still working to identify the victims and determine their age and nationality.
She said the investigation could involve many countries as more information about passengers emerges.
“It’s a great day of mourning for France, for Europe, for humanity, for these people to die at sea,” Darmanin said.
He called for coordination with the UK, saying “the answer must also come from the UK”.
Noting other deadly incidents in the past involving migrants in the same waters, Darmanin attacked “criminal traffickers” leading to thousands endangered crossing.
France and Britain at odds over how to prevent crossings
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened a meeting of the government crisis committee and Darman rushed to see the survivors at a Calais hospital.
The two governments have long been at odds over how to prevent the crossings, with both sides blaming the other for not doing enough.
Johnson said he was “shocked, terrified and deeply saddened”. He urged France to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrants across the English Channel and said Wednesday’s incident underscored how the French authorities’ efforts to patrol their beaches “have not been enough”.
He reiterated that Britain wants to work with the French to “break the business model” of gangsters.
“Our offer is to increase our support, but also to work together with our partners on the beaches in question, on the departure grounds for these boats,” Johnson told reporters. “We have had difficulty convincing some of our partners, especially the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves.”
A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water around 2pm and pulled out an unknown number of dead and injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesman said.
Three French patrol boats joined a French helicopter and a British helicopter in search of the area, according to the French naval agency for the region.
Jean-Marc Puissesseau, head of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, told the Associated Press that he spoke with one of the rescuers who brought some of the troops to the port of Calais.
“Traffickers are killers,” he said. “We expected something like this to happen.”
While deaths are occasionally reported at the crossing, such a large number of people losing their lives on a boat is rare.
The number of boat crossings has increased significantly
Immigrants from all over the world have long used northern France as a starting point to reach Britain, either stopping at trucks or dinghies and other small boats organized by smugglers. People fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan have been among those gathered across cities in northern France.
The number of migrants using small boats to cross the canal has increased significantly this year, despite the high risks that are deteriorating in the autumn weather.
More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous small boat trip this year, three times the total for the whole of 2020.
With changing weather, cold sea and heavy sea traffic, crossing is dangerous for inflatable vehicles and other small boats in which men, women and children enter.
French and British authorities have apprehended thousands of migrants off the French and British coasts in recent weeks in a series of rescue operations.
Darmanin insisted France had worked hard to prevent the crossings, rescuing 7,800 people since January and stopping 671 who were trying to cross on Wednesday alone.
“How many more times do we have to see people losing their lives trying to achieve safety in the UK due to the wretched lack of safe means to do so?” said Tom Davies, Amnesty International’s campaign manager for refugee and migrant rights in the UK.
“We desperately need a new approach to asylum, including genuine Anglo-French efforts to establish safe asylum routes to avoid the recurrence of such tragedies,” he added.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1059017450/migrant-deaths-boat-capsizes-english-channel-france-uk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]