LiqTech International appoints Simon Stadil as Chief Financial Officer





BALERUP, Denmark, November 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) (“LiqTech”),a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, announced today the appointment of Simon Stadil as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 22, 2021. Claus Toftegaard, most recently LiqTech CFO, assumes the newly established position of Project Director overseeing the Company’s projects in China AND Denmark. Mr. Stadil comes to LiqTech from Welltec, an international provider of robotic well solutions for the oil and gas industry with approximately $ 300 million in annual revenue, where he served as Director of Treasury and Investor Relations, CFO Regional America and Africa, and most recently as Vice President of Global Finance. Furthermore, Mr. Stadil served as Assistant Financing Manager at the Danish company of renewable resources and utilities rsted, as well as Assistant Vice President in the Nordic Investment Banking Division at Barclays Capital in London. Mr. Stadil has a Bsc. in Business Administration and an Msc. in Economics and Finance (Cand. .Fir) from Copenhagen Business School in Denmark. Mr. Stadil has considerable experience in corporate finance, risk management, and capital markets, with in-depth management experience from a variety of positions across all vertically integrated consulting and technology-driven companies within the global oil and energy sector. . “I’m pleased to welcome Simon to the LiqTech executive team,” he said Sune Mathiesen, CEO of LiqTech. “Simon is a financial professional with extensive experience in industry and management, particularly in the oil and gas markets. Further, Simon has a strong understanding of capital markets after working in Barclays’s M&A-focused banking department. “and other advisory activities. I look forward to Simon’s contributions to LiqTech as we continue to implement our strategic plan.” “Given the many opportunities for global expansion that LiqTech is pursuing, including our plans to develop a new manufacturing facility in China to address black carbon emissions from inland and ocean-going vessels scheduled to open in 2022, we thought it was important to have a dedicated management of these key initiatives. “Claus is the ideal person to take on this newly created role of Project Director and I look forward to his continued leadership,” Mathiesen concluded. About LiqTech International Inc. LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that offers modern ceramic silicon carbide filtration technology for cleaning gas and liquids. LiqTech silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and silicon carbide filters are used to control oil discharge soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. Including LiqTech LiCTech Liquid Membrane technology with exCompanys design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the toughest water purification applications. For more information, please visitwww.liqtech.com Follow LiqTech on Linkedln:http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech Remote statement This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Although future statements in this publication reflect the discretion of management, future statements are essentially subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may result in actual results being materially different from those discussed in these statements. far-sighted. Readers are encouraged to carefully consider and consider the various findings made by us in the reports submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risk factors that seek to advise stakeholders on risks that may affect our business. ,financial condition, operating results and cash flows. If or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those expected or predicted. Readers are asked not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this publication. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this publication. SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc. Similar links https://www.liqtech.com



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liqtech-international-appoints-simon-stadil-as-chief-financial-officer-301431065.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos