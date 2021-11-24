AAA Huntsville International Airport offers Thanksgiving travel tips





The day before Thanksgiving – one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA says more than 5 million people are expected to ride behind the wheel nationwide. Whether you are hitting the street or in the sky, officials have some tips they want you to heed.

Before you drive, Alabama AAA spokesman Clay Ingram has some tips: – Start your car and hear any strange noises

– Check all belts and hoses

– Check the air pressure in your tires

– On top of your gas tank Mary Swanstrom with Huntsville International Airport also has some ideas to make your travel time this holiday season as stress-free as possible. – Arriving at the airport early. Give yourself 1.5 to 2 hours before your flight departs to arrive

– Wear a mask. It is mandatory at airports and on the plane

– Pack unwrapped gifts in your luggage in case your checked luggage is lost

– Food should be kept in a clean plastic bag. No liquid food

– Firearms must be unloaded, locked in a box by strong means. They must be checked and declared to the airlines after check-in

– Behave – there are huge fines and possibly a lifetime ban on some airlines for undisciplined behavior.

– There is no alcohol on hand. Drinks should be served by an airline crew member once on board

– Global Access – TSA preview can be obtained at HSV

– The STAR ID deadline has been extended until May 3, 2022. Ingram and Swanstrom agree – holiday trips this year will be just like they were before the pandemic. “It will be busy. It will look like Thanksgiving usually happens there on the highway, at the airport or any other type of transportation you are taking,” Ingram said. “There will be long queues, it will be crowded and it will take you a long time to get from point A to point B.” “What we are seeing is that we are rapidly reaching 2019 travel levels, especially in the leisure travel market,” Swanstrom said. “People were a little more reluctant to travel. We were pushed by the CDC not to get together and so what we are seeing this year is that they are excited, eager to get back on those planes and be back to family. “

