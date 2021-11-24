International
Kelowna Mounties again vows to do better when dealing with victims of sexual violence
In the wake of another complaint that a Kelowna Mountie failed to properly investigate a complaint of sexual violence, the city senior police officer offered apology and knowledge of how the detachment is now working to resolve some long-standing issues.
I have very high expectations from my police officers when it comes to professionalism, respect, responsibility and the way we provide our police services, ”Supt. Kara Triance said in a statement to the media on Tuesday.
“As Commander Kelowna, I deeply regret that our initial response to this incident was not in line with our investigative standards, nor was it a trauma-informed approach to sexual violence.”
Triance’s public comment was prompted by the RCMP Civil Review and Complaints Commission finding that a Kelowna Mountie failed to properly investigate a rape complaint filed in May 2020.
According to the commission, the woman had already been told retired Konst. Lesley Smith, her story was confusing and she would not stand trial. Const. Smith also told the woman that because she and her husband met after the incident, the attack did not count, and because she did not shout “no” or call police, it was not an attack.
Despite the woman’s insistence that she wanted to file charges, the commission found that the officer in charge of the case, Konst. Smith, wrote in the file that she did not.
Ultimately, the victim’s allegations that Smith neglected duty and had an improper attitude were supported by the commission.
“We continue to invest in our officers, our supervisors, training and accountability and review processes. “We are committed to working with partners who support survivors of violence to provide an informed response to trauma and police accountability,” Triance said.
“We are working to ensure that our response to crime is centered around people who know that if we can change the trajectory of a person affected by violent crime, in the way we react and provide police services, we we can have improved results in the long run for those individuals affected by trauma and for our society as a whole.
Since then, the Kelowna RCMP has appointed a sex crimes investigator to the woman file and a charge of sexual assault was recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.
Triance said that since this incident, the Kelowna detachment has taken many steps to do better, such as setting strategic priorities with a victim-centered approach.
Triance also said the detachment now has an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee (EDI) and that police are building partnerships with School District 23 with community officers for youth safety (CYSOs).
“We have been meeting with (UBC Okanagan University) all summer and are in the process of forming a working group consisting of CYSO and EDI committee members who have shown their interest,” Triance said. “The focus will be on EDI principles and rebuilding relationships, especially with international students.”
Police have met with representatives of Okanagan College, Triance said, who have expressed interest in Kelowna RCMP members attending campus events and being partners in work and education to focus on security and crime prevention.
Kelowna Police Chief stated that they have also been in contact with Spanish-speaking migrant workers and look forward to developing closer ties with other temporary communities of foreign workers.
“We continue the ongoing quality of investigations through quality assurance. Proper training is provided for police officers and support staff to ensure proper categorization of files to accurately capture statistical data, “Triance said.” We are also providing better oversight for the more complex, routine investigations by front-line investigators overseen by our Sex Crimes Unit. “
The Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit and the Domestic Violence Unit are made up of investigators who specialize in this area. These investigations are directly related to the prevention and support of trauma with Okanagan Central Society Elizabeth Fry, as well as the provincial ministries in power.
While the RCMP said there were changes, poor detachment data when it comes to sexual assaults are well documented.
In November 2019, the country focused on Kelowna following news that the city had a very high unfounded rate.
According to Statistics Canada data, 35 (approximately 40 percent) of the sexual assault cases reported to the Kelowna RCMP last year were dismissed as unfounded.
Vernon officers dismissed eight cases, nearly a quarter of all reported, while the Penticton RCMP said 11 incidents were unfounded, which is about 38 percent.
These figures were much higher than the provincial average of less than 15 percent.
As of February 2020, a report examining the large number of unfounded sexual assault files was investigated by the Kelowna RCMP.
The report, released by the RCMP (SART) National Headquarters Sexual Assault Investigation Team, found that 29 files were incorrectly marked by investigators who used the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey (UCR) to determine if the reported crime was grounded. or unfounded.
This report prompted police to reopen 12 cases and review 29 others that were dismissed in 2018 and 2019.
At the time, the RCMP said detachment officers would be further trained not only on document protocol, but on sexual consent law, informed trauma practices and prejudice awareness.
Since November, the detachment has engaged SART and representatives from the RCMP National Staff Information Quality and Information Quality unit to ensure that Kelowna is maintaining standards in line with other police agencies, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said at the time.
It is anticipated that increased training and ongoing consultation will help increase the quality of sexual assault investigations and UCR assessment.
