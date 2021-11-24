EXCLUSIVE UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport – foreign diplomats

The UAE bid competes against Qatar, Turkey – sources

Relations between the UAE and Qatar have been strained

Kabul Airport gives influence to Afghanistan

The UAE had some ties to the Taliban – sources

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates has held talks with the Taliban to run Kabul airport, facing Qatari rival in a diplomatic skirmish over influence with Afghanistan’s new rulers, according to four sources familiar with the matter. for that matter.

UAE officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss the operation of the airport that serves as Afghanistan’s main air link to the landlocked world, foreign diplomats based in the Gulf region told Reuters.

The talks show how countries are seeking to exert their influence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, even though the hardline Islamic group remains largely an international party and its government is not officially recognized by any country.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The emirates are keen to oppose the diplomatic influence Qatar enjoys there, according to sources who declined to name names due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Qataris have helped run Hamid Karzai International Airport along with Turkey after playing a major role in evacuation efforts following the chaotic US withdrawal in August and have said they are ready to take over operations.

However, the Taliban have not yet formalized an agreement with Qatar, the four diplomats said.

A senior UAE foreign ministry official said the UAE, which previously operated Kabul airport during the US-backed Afghan republic, “remains committed to continuing to assist in its operation” to provide access humanitarian and safe passage.

Abu Dhabi also assisted in recent evacuation efforts.

The Taliban and Qatari authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Two of the diplomats said the Taliban had also sought financial assistance from the UAE, though they added that it was not clear if this was related to the airport discussions.

Emirati Foreign Ministry official Salem Al Zaabi, director of international security co-operation, did not answer the question of whether the UAE was considering providing financial assistance to the Taliban.

Airport INTELLIGENCE

A key issue that still remains to be resolved between the Taliban and potential airport operators is who will ensure security in the country, the four diplomats said. The Taliban say they do not want foreign forces in the country after their return to power after two decades of war.

However, Qatari special forces are currently providing security inside the perimeter of the airport, diplomats added, as Taliban special forces were patrolling areas outside.

So far, countries have been reluctant to formally recognize the Taliban government, accusing the group of withdrawing from promises to protect the rights of women and minorities.

However, Qatari officials have called for greater international engagement with the Taliban to prevent impoverished Afghanistan from falling into a humanitarian crisis. Gulf states have also expressed concern that the US withdrawal would allow al Qaeda to regain ground in Afghanistan. Read more

While there is little commercial benefit to any operator, the airport would provide a much-needed source of intelligence for in-country and out-of-country movements, according to four diplomats, who said since the withdrawal, many countries have lacked real-time information. .

REGIONAL RIVALS

Qatar and the UAE have had strained relations for years as they competed for regional influence.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and their allies have been boycotting Qatar for more than three years, severing political, trade and transport ties, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism – an accusation she denies. The dispute was resolved in January this year.

Qatar has long been the gateway to the Taliban, with Doha hosting the group’s political office since 2013 and negotiations with the US in early 2020 that led to the withdrawal.

Last week, Qatari officials strengthened their position by signing an agreement to represent US diplomatic interests in Afghanistan. Read more

The UAE has also maintained ties with the Taliban, according to two diplomats. They said the country had been home to several members of the group in recent years, including Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who they added had lived in the Sharjah Emirate with his family since at least 2013. Stanikzai is now deputy foreign minister in the administration Taliban.

Al Zaabi did not answer questions about the UAE’s relations with Stanikzai. The Taliban did not immediately respond to questions about Stanikzai, who lived in the United Arab Emirates.

The Taliban said this month that the UAE had reopened its embassy in Kabul. The UAE has not commented.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Jonathan Landay in Washington, Andrew Mills in Doha and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai; Edited by Pravin Char

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.