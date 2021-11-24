The Medal of Democracy of the International Association of Political Consultants was awarded to the Women of Belarus at the last ceremony



News from

International Association of Political Consultants







Vienna | November 24, 2021 4:12 PM Eastern Standard Time

Former President of the International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) Sepp Hartinger, accompanied by IAPC member Christoph Hofinger and Secretary General of the Austrian Journalists’ Club Barbara Meister, presented the Swiatlana Tsikhanouspaya Democracy Prize to Swiatlana Verik and imprisoned Maria Kalesnikaya, who was unable to attend. , for their work in promoting democracy in Belarus. The IAPC awarded the Medal of Democracy in 2020, but due to the pandemic was unable to present the award so far.

Mauroicio de Vengoechea, President of the IAPC said, Individuals are at the heart of democracy and the political process. Through their actions, these three brave women have shown how to engage their fellow citizens in a positive and non-violent effort to bring about democratic change in their country.

In his speech, Hartinger spoke about the fate of all democracy fighters in political prison and thanked the women for their exemplary commitment to democracy. “This honor should not be a one-time effect, but the beginning of closer cooperation to enable democracy in Belarus and to strengthen it worldwide.”

In their speeches, Tsikhanouskaya and Tsepkalo expressed their gratitude for the award and particularly emphasized the solidarity that can be felt around the world.

About recipients

Tsikhanouskaya easy

Swiatlana Tsikhanouskaya is the leader of the democratic forces in Belarus, which, according to independent observers, defeated autocratic President Aliaksandr Lukashenko in the presidential election on August 9, 2020. She entered the race after her husband was arrested for running for president. Lukashenko publicly dismissed her as a “housewife” and claimed that a woman could not become president. Tsikhanouskaya joined the Democratic Forces of Belarus along with two other leaders – Maria Kalesnikaya and Veronica Tsepkalo.

Following her forced exile, Tsikhanouskaya provoked unprecedented peaceful protests throughout Belarus, some of which were attended by hundreds of thousands of people. She visited more than 20 countries to gather support for a free Belarus. It is campaigning for the release of more than 500 political prisoners and peaceful change through free and fair elections. In her meetings with Chancellor Merkel, President Macron, President von der Leyen, President Charles Michel and other world leaders, she stressed the need for a bolder response to the actions of the Belarusian dictatorship.

Tsikhanouskaya became a symbol of the peaceful struggle for democracy and female leadership. Among dozens of other awards, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was honored with the European Parliament Sakharov Prize. In 2020, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Lithuanian President Nauseda and Norwegian MPs. She was included in the TOP-50 most influential people by Bloomberg, in the top 12 most influential women by the Financial Times and in the top 28 most influential Europeans by POLITICO.

Veronica Tsepkalo

One of the three leaders of the national democracy movement in Belarus. Together with Swiatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Maria Kalesnikava, she managed to unite an unprecedented number of people to protest against a regime that violates human rights, rigged the presidential election and uses brutal violence against its citizens. The trio was recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and has already received the International Prize for Democracy and the Sakharov Prize. Currently, Veronica supports Belarusian women who have been victims of regime atrocities in recent months.

Maria Kalesnikaya

Kalesnikaya is a civil rights activist currently imprisoned in Belarus, a political prisoner and music educator, and a flutist. Through her relationship with Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Veronica Tsepkalo and her friendship with Viktar Babaryka, as well as the political developments in her country, she became a human rights activist and non-partisan politician. In 2020, she became internationally known for her role in the Belarusian opposition.

In early September 2020, Kalesnikaya “disappeared” in Minsk in a still inexplicable way; her family was able to report two days later that she was in state custody. In February, the prosecutor expanded the charges against her: she was alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to seize power in an unconstitutional manner and to have founded and run an extremist association. For this she was sentenced to eleven years in prison.

About the IAPC Democracy Award

Since 1982, the International Association of Political Consultants has been a pioneer in awarding awards to an organization or individual who, in judging its membership, has worked diligently to promote, promote and support the democratic process anywhere in the world through Our Medal of Democracy, the first international award of its kind.

-30-

Founded in 1968, the International Association of Political Consultants is committed to promoting democracy and the democratic process worldwide. Members include a range of backgrounds and political activities that foster the growing and diversified profession of political advisory, as well as the practical aspects of democratic elections.

Contact details

Elected President of the IAPC

Matt Klink

+1 310-283-6267

[email protected]

IAPC President

Mauricio de Vengoechea

[email protected]

IAPC Communications Elected Deputy

Marcel again

+1 416-907-2126

[email protected]

Company website

https://www.iapc.org