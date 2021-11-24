Flood-stricken British Columbia looks at the cost of climate-insulating infrastructure

CALGARIA, Alberta, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Flood-hit British Columbia is considering major improvements to its motorway network to make it more resilient to climate change risks as the province begins reconstruction work after the devastating floods of the week. of the past.

Improvements will include building longer bridges and larger canals with wider drainage canals, paving roads on flatter slopes to avoid landslides and shielding slopes with vegetation and rocks, said Ian Pilkington, engineer principal of highway services BC.

While building new climate-protected infrastructure is relatively cheap, adding between 1% and 5% to total costs, renovating existing highways to accommodate climate change or rebuilding roads once they are destroyed is costly, he said. Pilkington. He declined to give a dollar rating for the proposed changes.

Canada’s Pacific Province is facing billions of dollars in damage after an atmospheric river rained down a month-worth of rain in two days south of BC, causing mud slides and landslides that destroyed roads and railways between the mountainous interior and the coast. Read more

BC already requires engineers to consider climate change when upgrading or building new highway infrastructure. But most of the highways hit hardest by the storm were built in the 1950s and 1960s before global warming was recognized.

The province is now beginning to see if it needs to repair all of its highways to account for climate change, Pilkington said.

“This is something we will probably be talking about in the coming weeks and months,” Pilkington told Reuters in an interview last week. “Going proactively and replacing many of these things even when they are still in good shape is a high cost and is something we are trying to understand.”

BC is approximately the size of Nigeria and has approximately 720,000 kilometers (447,387 miles) of paved roads.

Not all of its roads are sensitive to flooding or other climate change risks, but extreme weather this year has highlighted an urgent need to strengthen key infrastructure through the mountainous regions that connect most of dependent Canada. export with its busiest port in Vancouver.

MANAGE CLIMATE RISK, AVOID DISASTERS

The Federal Government of Canada launched a $ 2 billion ($ 1.6 billion) Disaster Mitigation (DMAF) fund in 2018 and added another $ 1.35 billion in 2021 to help provinces and municipalities cover the cost of doing so. more resilient infrastructure.

The Federal Ministry of Infrastructure of Canada did not provide an immediate comment on whether the DMAF could meet all of Canada’s adaptation needs and whether the floods in BC would change the government’s ongoing climate adaptation strategy.

A major problem is that Canada’s floodplain maps are about 20-25 years old, which means homes are still being built in endangered areas. Municipalities are responsible for improving the maps and work is underway, but experts warn it could take years. Read more

In addition to strengthening highways, BC – and the rest of Canada – need to build structures like dams, dams and diversion canals within communities to drain water away from property and key infrastructure, said Blair Feltmate, head of the Untouchable Center for Climate Adjustment. at the University of Waterloo.

A 2020 report from the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated it would cost Canadian municipalities $ 5.3 billion a year to adapt their infrastructure to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Canada already has the ability to identify where water will go when major storms strike, but governments at every level need to be prepared to spend more on climate adaptation, he added.

Feltmate said studies globally have shown that every $ 1 spent on climate adaptation avoids damage between $ 3 and $ 8.

“Then sandbags become the point of last resort, not the point of first resort,” Feltmate said. “What we need to do in Canada is to stop pursuing climate risk. We need to manage the risk and avoid disaster.”

($ 1 = C $ 1,2661)

