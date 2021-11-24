Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, resigns hours laterExBulletin



change subtitles Pontus Lundahl / TT via AP

Pontus Lundahl / TT via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark Hours after she was named Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after suffering a budget loss in parliament and her Green coalition partner left the bipartisan minority government.

The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of the one put forward by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats. Sweden’s third largest party has its roots in a neo-Nazi movement. The vote was 154-143 in favor of the opposition budget proposal.

Andersson, the leader of the Social Democrat party, decided it was best to step down more than seven hours after she made history by becoming the first woman to run the country.

“For me, it has to do with respect, but I also do not want to run a government where there may be reason to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.

The Green Party coalition partner withdrew its support

Andersson, who was finance minister before briefly becoming prime minister, briefed Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen that she was still interested in running a one-party Social Democrat government.

Norlen, the speaker of the 349-seat Swedish parliament, said he would contact eight Swedish party leaders “to discuss the situation”. On Thursday he will announce the way forward.

Andersson said “a coalition government must resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it must be tried again.”

Although the Green Party withdrew its support for her government, she said she was ready to stand behind Andersson in a new vote to elect a prime minister.

But the Greens said it was in the party’s best interest to withdraw support for him after losing the budget in parliament.

“We have a united party behind us that says we can not sit in a government that implements a negotiated policy (Swedish Democrats). We must look our voters in the eye and feel proud,” said Marta Stenevi, spokeswoman of the Green Party while the party elected. to resign from the government.

Another Green Party spokesman Per Bolund said it “is something we are very sorry about”.

Andersson’s appointment marked a milestone

Earlier in the day, Andersson said she could “govern the country with the opposition budget”.

The approved budget was based on the government’s own proposal, but of the 74 billion kroner ($ 8.2 billion) the government wanted to spend on reforms, just over 20 billion kronor ($ 2.2 billion) will be redistributed next year, the Swedish broadcaster said. SVT. The approved budget aims to reduce taxes, increase salaries for police officers and more money for various sectors of the Swedish judicial system.

Andersson’s appointment as prime minister marked a milestone for Sweden, seen for decades as one of Europe’s most progressive countries in terms of gender relations, but which still did not have a woman in the top political post.

Andersson was elected to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, a role he resigned earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, 117 lawmakers voted in favor of Andersson, 174 rejected her appointment, while 57 abstained and one lawmaker was absent.

Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be appointed and governed as long as the parliamentary majority is not against them with a minimum of 175 lawmakers.

The next general election in Sweden is scheduled for September 11th.