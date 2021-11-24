inCruises International announces new branch in Italy | tidings





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, November 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – inCruises International, the world’s leading travel membership club, has announced the official launch of a new business in Italy. This new expansion means that the partners of the inCruises Independent Partners Program in Italy will now be able to operate without restrictions and enjoy all the benefits of the full inCruises program. “The pandemic made things challenging, but we are especially excited to finally open this new branch in Italy. We are excited about our Italian family inCruises, which will now operate with our entire program. We we are grateful for the patience of our partners throughout this elaborate and admire their unwavering commitment to providing world-class travel opportunities for thousands of people through inCruises membership, ”said inCruises Italy Director Anthony Varvaro. Over 800 people attended the ribbon cutting event in Rome, Italy! It was personally formalized by the CEO of inCruises, Michael Hutchison, together with the Director of Growth of the Italian Territory in Cruises, Antonella Borlotti. Leading leaders from around the world were also present including inCruises independent partners Paolo Morresi, Silvia Spataccini, Alla Yushchenko, Fabio Imbr, Luigi Camerlingo and many others. “Italian partners, your company has kept its promise! So go and tell your friends and those around you that this is a company built by people who do what they say. But don’t stop there – tell them with “Your actions and attitude that you are also a person who keeps your word! Together we will give this country an injection of faith!” said Antonella Borlotti. The new Italian branch enables Independent Partners in the region to offer the company a full program without restrictions. This addition is expected to boost the area’s economy by offering people the opportunity to build and grow their own businesses and help others travel more often and profitably. About inCruises International Since launching its core membership in 2015, inCruises International has become the leading cruise membership club with members and partners in over 190 countries worldwide. inCruises is making a measurable difference in the lives of its members and is committed to providing an ethical and profitable business opportunity for its growing partner team. The company is also deeply committed to global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. For more information about our business and membership opportunity visit https://www.incruises.com. Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez Public Relations and Social Media Marketing [email protected]

