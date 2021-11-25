International
On International Day, UN chief says violence against women is not inevitable |
In all our neighborhoods, there are women and girls living in danger. Worldwide, conflicts, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women, she said.
And according to UN Women, more than 70 percent have experienced GBV in some crisis conditions.
Hidden violence
In both rich and poor countries, gender bias has fueled acts of violence against women and girls.
The senior UN Women official explained that this type of violence often goes unreported, silenced by stigma, shame, fear of perpetrators and fear of a justice system that does not work for women.
For more,COVID-19has caused a violence in the shadows, which can be seen from the sun. She mentioned the increase in reports on helplines for violence against women and girls (VAWG) in all corners of the world.
Hope on the horizon
Despite this, Ms. Bahous said there is hope and new opportunities are opening up.
Last summer, as part of a $ 40 billion commitment to the world’s women and girls,Generation Equality ForumlaunchedCoalition for Action on Gender-Based Violenceto encourage collective action, to encourage investment and to deliver concrete results.
There will be concrete financial and political commitments and escalating initiatives in critical areas: survivor support services, legal frameworks and more resources for grassroots organizations, the UN Women chief assured.
Change is possible
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterressaidthat violence against women is not inevitable.
Appropriate policies and programs bring results, including long-term strategies that address the root causes of violence, protect the rights of women and girls, and promote strong and autonomous women’s rights movements.
The UN has built this model through its partnership with the European UnionSpotlight Initiative.
Partner countries last year saw a 22 percent increase in prosecution of perpetrators; 84 laws and policies were adopted or strengthened; and more than 650,000 women and girls were able to use GBV services, despite pandemic-related restrictions.
Change is possible and now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030, he said.
GBV knows no boundaries
The President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, said that a characteristic of gender-based violence is that it recognizes no social or economic boundaries and affects women and girls of all socio-economic forms.
This issue needs to be addressed in both developing and developed countries, he argued.
UNICEF / Albert Gonzalez Farran
There is a lot of violence
According to the latest global estimates, almost one in three women aged 15 and over have been subjected to physical and / or sexual violence by an intimate or asexual partner at least once in their lifetime.
These numbers have remained largely unchanged over the last decade and do not reflect the impact of COVID-19.
However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, evolving data have revealed that all types of VAWG, especially domestic violence, have intensified with the world unprepared to respond to its rapid escalation.
And this does not include the full continuation of violence, including sexual harassment, violence in digital contexts, harmful practices and sexual exploitation across different contexts and geographical locations.
pandemic
According to anew reportissued by UN Women.
Published the day before International Day and the start of16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence,he found that in 13 countries, almost half of all women reported that they or a woman they knew experienced gender-based violence during the pandemic.
And almost a quarter reported more frequent family conflicts with similar percentages saying they felt less secure at home.
This year,UNiTE campaignDETERMINED The Orange of the World: The End of Violence Against Women Now! as an official topic.
by UNDP
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/11/1106482
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]