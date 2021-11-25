On International Day, UN chief says violence against women is not inevitable

In all our neighborhoods, there are women and girls living in danger. Worldwide, conflicts, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women, she said.

And according to UN Women, more than 70 percent have experienced GBV in some crisis conditions.

Hidden violence

In both rich and poor countries, gender bias has fueled acts of violence against women and girls.

The senior UN Women official explained that this type of violence often goes unreported, silenced by stigma, shame, fear of perpetrators and fear of a justice system that does not work for women.

COVID-19 has caused an increase in violence against women and girls. She mentioned the increase in reports on helplines for violence against women and girls (VAWG) in all corners of the world.

Hope on the horizon

Despite this, Ms. Bahous said there is hope and new opportunities are opening up.

Last summer, as part of a $ 40 billion commitment to the world’s women and girls,Generation Equality ForumlaunchedCoalition for Action on Gender-Based Violenceto encourage collective action, to encourage investment and to deliver concrete results.

There will be concrete financial and political commitments and escalating initiatives in critical areas: survivor support services, legal frameworks and more resources for grassroots organizations, the UN Women chief assured.

Change is possible

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterressaidthat violence against women is not inevitable.

Appropriate policies and programs bring results, including long-term strategies that address the root causes of violence, protect the rights of women and girls, and promote strong and autonomous women’s rights movements.

The UN has built this model through its partnership with the European UnionSpotlight Initiative.

Partner countries last year saw a 22 percent increase in prosecution of perpetrators; 84 laws and policies were adopted or strengthened; and more than 650,000 women and girls were able to use GBV services, despite pandemic-related restrictions.

Change is possible and now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030, he said.

GBV knows no boundaries

The President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, said that a characteristic of gender-based violence is that it recognizes no social or economic boundaries and affects women and girls of all socio-economic forms.

This issue needs to be addressed in both developing and developed countries, he argued.





UNICEF / Albert Gonzalez Farran Community focal points participate in a training session on Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Juba, South Sudan.

There is a lot of violence

According to the latest global estimates, almost one in three women aged 15 and over have been subjected to physical and / or sexual violence by an intimate or asexual partner at least once in their lifetime.

These numbers have remained largely unchanged over the last decade and do not reflect the impact of COVID-19.

However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, evolving data have revealed that all types of VAWG, especially domestic violence, have intensified with the world unprepared to respond to its rapid escalation.

And this does not include the full continuation of violence, including sexual harassment, violence in digital contexts, harmful practices and sexual exploitation across different contexts and geographical locations.

pandemic

According to anew reportissued by UN Women.

Published the day before International Day and the start of16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence,he found that in 13 countries, almost half of all women reported that they or a woman they knew experienced gender-based violence during the pandemic.

And almost a quarter reported more frequent family conflicts with similar percentages saying they felt less secure at home.

This year,UNiTE campaignDETERMINED The Orange of the World: The End of Violence Against Women Now! as an official topic.