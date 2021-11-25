The tragedy at sea takes dozens of lives on the deadliest day of the Channel crisis | Immigration and asylum

Dozens of people including a young girl have died trying to cross the Channel to the UK in a swollen dinghy, officials say, in what is the deadliest incident since the start of the current crisis.

Two survivors are in intensive care while police have arrested four people suspected of being linked to the drownings. The International Organization for Migration said this was the biggest loss of life on the Channel since data collection began in 2014.

Boris Johnson, who held a meeting with Cobra on Wednesday to discuss the incident, said he was horrified by the tragedy. He then suggested that the French government had not always addressed the problem of crossings in a way that we think the situation deserves. Human trafficking gangs were literally fleeing with murder, he said. However, later French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain should stop politicizing the issue for domestic gain.

French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said the dead were five women and a girl. He said at an impromptu press conference in Calais that the ship that sank had been very fragile and likened it to a pool you blew up in your garden.

He said 34 people are believed to have been in before he drowned. He said authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors, although French press reports later reduced the death toll to 27. Darmanin said one person was missing.

It is unclear where the victims came from, Darman added.

A rescue operation is underway in the Channel by air and sea as French and British authorities search for anyone still on the water.

Asked by broadcasters on Downing Street what will change after Wednesday’s tragedy, Johnson said the two governments should work more closely together.

“We have had difficulty convincing some of our partners, especially the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves,” he said. I understand the difficulties that all countries face, but what we want now is to do more together and that is the offer we are making.

Macron, meanwhile, said France would not let the Canal become a graveyard and promised to find and punish those responsible for the tragedy.

No. 10 said the two leaders had spoken out and agreed to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for endangering people’s lives.

In a statement, he said: “Both leaders were clear that the tragic loss of life today was a strong reminder that it is vital to keep all options on the table to stop these deadly transitions and break the business model of criminal gangs behind them.

Refugee charities urged the government to save lives by opening safe routes for asylum seekers to apply to come to the UK without going abroad.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “What a tragedy like this we must see before the government radically changes its approach by committing to an ambitious expansion of safe routes for those men, women and children in need desperate for protection?

Every day, people are forced to leave their homes through no fault of their own. Now is the time to put an end to the cruel and ineffective tactics of seeking punishment or expelling those who try to find security in our country.

An urgent search erupted around 2pm when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France.

A fisherman, Nicolas Margolle, told Reuters he had seen two small dinghies earlier Wednesday, one with people on board and another empty.

He said another fisherman had called rescue services after seeing an empty dinghy and 15 people floating motionless nearby.

He confirmed that there were more dinghies trying to make the 21-mile journey on Wednesday because the weather was good. But it is cold, Margolle said.

Whitehall sources told the Guardian that they had recorded 14 deaths among people crossing the Canal in small boats since August 2019 prior to the incident. They also claimed that seven other people had been reported missing five of them over the past month.

The latest deaths follow others reported but unverified on the Channel in recent weeks, amid a record number of people attempting to cross. On November 11, a total of 1,185 people arrived in England by boat, mostly in a single day.

To date, the biggest loss of lives in the Channel from a single boat came in October last year when a five-member Kurdish-Iranian family died after the ship they were traveling on sank. They were Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, 9, Armin, six, and 15-month-old Artin, whose body was dumped off the coast of Norway months later.

A number of people are also believed to have arrived in Britain in small boats on Wednesday, with people seen being pulled ashore in Dover by immigration officials.

The Dover Strait is the busiest transportation lane in the world. More than 25,700 people have made the perilous voyage to the UK in small boats this year, three times the total for all of 2020, according to official figures.

It was widely expected that the number of crossings would decrease in winter. Instead, larger boats have been used to bring people to the UK in greater numbers.

November has been the busiest month on record with more than 6,000 arriving in the UK despite the coldest and harshest weather and sea conditions.

Tom Davies, Amnesty International’s UK’s refugee and migrant rights campaign manager, said the charity was deeply saddened by the loss of these lives, adding: “How many more times do we have to see people lose their lives?” trying to achieve safety in the UK due to disaster. lack of safe means to do so?

We desperately need a new approach to asylum, including genuine Anglo-French efforts to establish safe asylum routes to avoid the recurrence of such tragedies.

The British government has accused France of failing to control the situation. The French Interior Ministry says it is honoring its commitments to prevent small boats from launching, with more than 600 police and gendarmes stationed on the north coast 24 hours a day.

France says it has increased its success rate in stopping crossings, with 62.5% of departures being stopped in 2021, up from about 50% last year.